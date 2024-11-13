Brian Richards Joins FieldWare as Director of Product

Strengthening Product Development to Advance Roadmap Innovation

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldWare, a software leader for judicial, law enforcement, and corrections sectors, announces the appointment of Brian Richards as Director of Product, effective November 4, 2024. With 18+ years in public safety and judicial software, Brian will lead FieldWare's product management and design teams, furthering innovation across the company's roadmap.

"We're pleased to welcome Brian to FieldWare," said Chuck Haling, CEO of FieldWare. "Brian's product leadership and deep industry experience will help us advance our portfolio and deliver solutions that meet our customers' evolving needs."

FieldWare's solutions empower public safety and criminal justice professionals, offering tools like mobile apps with biometrics and voice-to-text and advanced community supervision features. Under Brian's guidance, the roadmap will adapt to meet emerging industry demands.

"I'm excited to join FieldWare at this pivotal time," said Brian Richards. "FieldWare has a strong foundation, and I look forward to expanding its impact with high-value products for public safety and justice professionals."

Previously, Brian served as Product Solutions Manager at AdventFS, leading digital evidence management development for law enforcement and prosecutors. A former law enforcement officer, he holds certifications from the SCCJA as a Training Officer, Firearms Instructor, and Defensive Tactics Instructor, and has a BA in Psychology from the University of South Carolina - Columbia. Brian is also SAFe® 6 Certified as a Product Owner/Product Manager.

About FieldWare, LLC

FieldWare delivers cloud-based software and mobile solutions for the justice and public safety sectors. Our platform supports pretrial, probation, and parole professionals, enhancing operational efficiency through policy-driven automation in areas like scheduling, staffing, asset management, and training.

