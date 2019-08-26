Brian Ross Joins Starwood Retail Partners As Senior Vice President Of Leasing

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Retail Partners ("SRP"), the retail operating platform formed by Starwood Capital Group, a leading global private investment firm, announced today that Brian Ross has been named Senior Vice President of Leasing.

In his new position, Mr. Ross will be responsible for the management of SRP's leasing team. He also will have direct responsibility for all retail leasing and business development as well as the strategic planning for all property merchandising, approval of lease transactions, tenant allowance capital and oversight of third-party brokers.

"Brian has a broad skill set in both malls and power centers, making him ideally suited to undertake the task of evolving our shopping centers," said Starwood Retail COO Vince Corno. Brian is an accomplished industry professional having spent the last three years a Vice President of Leasing & Development at Brookfield Properties Retail heading up big box leasing and development for Brookfield's east region. In this capacity, he has excelled in finding creative ways to backfill vacant anchor and mall space in Brookfield's vast mall portfolio. Prior to Brookfield, Brian spent ten years at DDR (now SITE Centers) where he quickly rose from DDR's prestigious Management Trainee program to Vice President of Leasing – National Accounts, including stints in portfolio management, acquisitions & dispositions, and anchor store leasing.

About Starwood Retail Partners

Owned by Starwood Capital Group, Starwood Retail Partners manages 30 malls and lifestyle centers in 16 states across the country. Since its founding in 2012, the company has focused on acquiring, redeveloping, managing, leasing and operating the next generation of shopping centers for a new generation of shoppers and increasingly interconnected consumers.

Starwood Retail partners with its retailers, nontraditional tenants and customers while investing in innovative technologies that ensure properties remain productive, offer exciting experiences and engaged consumers. For more information, visit StarwoodRetail.com .

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, energy infrastructure and oil & gas. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 13 offices in five countries around the world, and currently have approximately 4,000 employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised $45 billion of equity capital, and currently has in excess of $60 billion of assets under management. The Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Over the past 27 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

Media Contacts:

Tom Johnson/Dan Scorpio

Abernathy MacGregor

(212) 371-5999

tbj@abmac.com / dps@abmac.com

SOURCE Starwood Retail Partners

Related Links

http://StarwoodRetail.com

