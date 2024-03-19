Brian Rush Joins UpField Financial as newest Partner, Focused on Financial Diligence Services

CHICAGO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UpField Financial, LLC ("UpField"), a financial diligence and consulting firm, announced that Brian Rush, CPA, has joined the firm as a Partner— focused on lender due-diligence and specializing in providing collateral exams, desktop reviews, portfolio reviews and quality of earnings reports for commercial banks and non-bank lenders in their Commercial, Corporate, and Asset-based Groups. Prior to joining UpField, Mr. Rush served as a senior executive in the lending industry; most recently as President of World Trade Finance, originating over $100MM SBA loans and leading its portfolio expansion and operations since 2015.

Chad Ward, Managing Partner at UpField, said, "We are excited to welcome Brian to the team. Brian brings 15+ years of experience as a financial and strategic leader, and has overseen all aspects of the lending process, restructurings, and financing for businesses both large and small, ranging in size from $1MM to $50MM. He will help us continue our focus on adding value to our clients, and specifically help us build our lender due diligence division."

Mr. Rush added, "I am thrilled to work with the UpField team and look forward to what the future holds. Given our country's current economic conditions, it is a unique time to be in this industry, and I am excited for the opportunity to help lenders and businesses succeed." Since his beginnings as an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Mr. Rush has spent the last 15+ years in and around asset-based lending and M&A transactions. His impeccable career shows a unique track of professional development. Most notably, in addition to leading World Trade Finance to national recognition by the SBA as one of its top small lenders, Mr. Rush has also served in leadership roles for Red-Ridge Finance Group, FTI Consulting, and PwC.

In November of 2019 UpField Group launched a new division; UpField Financial. With the recent growth of the division and the market's positive response to the services UpField has provided, the partners at UpField began a search for an experienced financial leader to join the firm, and are now incredibly excited to welcome Brian to the team.

UpField Financial, LLC, - a Midwest-based strategy and financial consulting firm with offices in Chicago, Peoria, Austin, and Columbus, OH was founded in 2014. UpField Financial is a multi-faceted firm that brings decades of financial expertise and experience to the market. Rooted in financial advisory services, UpField Financial provides a wide array of services to both private and public companies while helping clients in the banking, private equity, and corporate finance industries attain successful outcomes.

For more information, please visit http://www.upfieldgroup.com/Financial

