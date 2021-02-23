Brian Sikes named Cargill's Chief Operating Officer

Sikes joined Cargill's executive team in 2019, leading the company's global protein and salt enterprise. Prior to that, he spent four years leading the protein business in North America, based in Wichita, Kan. Sikes joined Cargill in 1991, and has held leadership positions in the protein business in the U.S., Canada and Europe. He also led the company's Talent Center of Expertise and was responsible for advancing the company's commitment to inclusion and diversity.

"Brian is always thinking about our customers and innovative solutions that will exceed their expectations today and in the future. Equally so, he's a people-first leader, with an unwavering commitment to health and safety, and builds diverse, inclusive teams that deliver strong results," said David MacLennan, Cargill's chairman and CEO. "This combination of a growth mindset and strength of leadership will help lead Cargill forward as we fulfill our purpose to nourish the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way."

Under Sikes' leadership, Cargill expanded its protein offerings around the world. Its global portfolio includes beef, poultry, eggs, seafood, value-add and specialty products, as well as plant-based options and investments in cell-based protein technologies. Cargill also launched its BeefUp sustainability initiative to achieve a 30% greenhouse gas intensity reduction across its North American beef supply chain by 2030, measured on a per pound of product basis from a 2017 baseline.

Sikes is a graduate of Texas Tech University. He serves on the executive board of the Greater Wichita Partnership, a hub of collaboration between the public and private sectors.

