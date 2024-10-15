Brian Sokol Joins Westat as VP, Data Architecture and Data Engineering

Sokol's expertise will provide technical and organizational leadership in our data ecosystem, leveraging a wide range of technology solutions and innovations to deliver high-quality data products.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Sokol, MS, joined Westat as our new Vice President of Data Architecture and Data Engineering. He is an experienced leader with more than 20 years of experience in data management and technology delivery in public policy and has in-depth knowledge of implementing information systems, data, and analytics in corporate, nonprofit, and government programs. Sokol has managed large units of direct and indirect reports, matrixed teams, consultants, and subcontractors—collaborating within and across organizations and communicating effectively with executives, end users, and technologists.

Photo of Brian Sokol, MS, Westat Vice President of Data Architecture and Data Engineering

In this new position, Sokol will provide technical and organizational leadership in our data ecosystem, leveraging a wide range of technology solutions and innovations to deliver high-quality data products. This includes:

Overseeing the design, implementation, and maintenance of the organization's data and cloud architecture to deliver solutions that drive business outcomes

Evaluating and selecting technology tools for data analytics, business intelligence, cloud data platforms, machine learning, natural language processing, and generative AI development

Collaborating with internal staff to understand data requirements and goals and provide solutions aligned with business objectives

Drafting initiatives to educate and communicate data ecosystem capabilities

Establishing a data governance framework of policies, standards, and procedures to safeguard sensitive data and ensure compliance with data protections and regulations

Serving as a subject matter expert on emerging technologies regarding data storage, management, and analytics as well as cloud infrastructure and AI

"We are excited to welcome Brian to Westat," notes Dwight Feanny, Chief Information Officer. "His leadership in data architecture, cloud solutions, and emerging technologies will continue to enhance Westat's ability to innovate and deliver high-quality, business-focused data products. His deep experience in data governance and analytics will strengthen our ability to safeguard sensitive information and align with evolving industry standards."

About Westat (www.westat.com)

Westat is a leader in research, data collection and analysis, technical assistance, evaluation, and communications. Our evidence-based findings help clients in government and the private sector accelerate advancements in health, education, transportation, and social and economic policy. Since 1963, our dedication to improving lives through research and our approach to projects grounded in investigative curiosity, equity, statistical and data rigor, adaptive methods, and advanced technology are why clients find exceptional value in our work.

SOURCE Westat