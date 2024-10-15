Brian Sokol Joins Westat as VP, Data Architecture and Data Engineering

News provided by

Westat

Oct 15, 2024, 11:00 ET

Sokol's expertise will provide technical and organizational leadership in our data ecosystem, leveraging a wide range of technology solutions and innovations to deliver high-quality data products.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Sokol, MS, joined Westat as our new Vice President of Data Architecture and Data Engineering. He is an experienced leader with more than 20 years of experience in data management and technology delivery in public policy and has in-depth knowledge of implementing information systems, data, and analytics in corporate, nonprofit, and government programs. Sokol has managed large units of direct and indirect reports, matrixed teams, consultants, and subcontractors—collaborating within and across organizations and communicating effectively with executives, end users, and technologists.

Continue Reading
Photo of Brian Sokol, MS, Westat Vice President of Data Architecture and Data Engineering
Photo of Brian Sokol, MS, Westat Vice President of Data Architecture and Data Engineering

In this new position, Sokol will provide technical and organizational leadership in our data ecosystem, leveraging a wide range of technology solutions and innovations to deliver high-quality data products. This includes:

  • Overseeing the design, implementation, and maintenance of the organization's data and cloud architecture to deliver solutions that drive business outcomes 
  • Evaluating and selecting technology tools for data analytics, business intelligence, cloud data platforms, machine learning, natural language processing, and generative AI development
  • Collaborating with internal staff to understand data requirements and goals and provide solutions aligned with business objectives
  • Drafting initiatives to educate and communicate data ecosystem capabilities
  • Establishing a data governance framework of policies, standards, and procedures to safeguard sensitive data and ensure compliance with data protections and regulations
  • Serving as a subject matter expert on emerging technologies regarding data storage, management, and analytics as well as cloud infrastructure and AI

"We are excited to welcome Brian to Westat," notes Dwight Feanny, Chief Information Officer. "His leadership in data architecture, cloud solutions, and emerging technologies will continue to enhance Westat's ability to innovate and deliver high-quality, business-focused data products. His deep experience in data governance and analytics will strengthen our ability to safeguard sensitive information and align with evolving industry standards."

About Westat (www.westat.com)

Westat is a leader in research, data collection and analysis, technical assistance, evaluation, and communications. Our evidence-based findings help clients in government and the private sector accelerate advancements in health, education, transportation, and social and economic policy. Since 1963, our dedication to improving lives through research and our approach to projects grounded in investigative curiosity, equity, statistical and data rigor, adaptive methods, and advanced technology are why clients find exceptional value in our work.

SOURCE Westat

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

AHRQ Awards MEPS-HC to Westat

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) has awarded the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey Household Component (MEPS-HC) to Westat. MEPS...

Westat to Continue Leading the National Comprehensive Center (NCC)

The U.S. Department of Education has re-awarded Westat leadership of the National Comprehensive Center (NCC). Westat launched the inaugural NCC in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics