Brian Testo Associates, LLC Has Been Engaged to Sell Intellectual Property Assets of Metal 3D Printing Pioneer 3DEO, Inc., With Bidding to Close August 12

Insolvency Services Group Solicits Overbids for Patented Intelligent Layering® Technology and Trade Secrets; Companion Machinery & Equipment Auction Runs Concurrently on BidSpotter.com

TORRANCE, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insolvency Services Group, as assignee for the benefit of creditors of 3DEO, Inc. under California law, announced it is soliciting offers for substantially all of 3DEO's intellectual property assets (the "Assets"). The Assignee has received a stalking horse bid of $3,426,507 covering the IP portfolio and certain machinery and equipment, and has engaged Brian Testo Associates, LLC (the "Auctioneer") to market the Assets. Qualified overbids are due August 12, 2026.

A Pioneer in Mass-Production Metal 3D Printing

3DEO was founded on the vision of becoming the premier metal 3D printing parts service, combining mass-production additive manufacturing with multidisciplinary design expertise. The company developed the award-winning Intelligent Layering®, a patented metal additive manufacturing process pairing binder jetting with layer-by-layer CNC milling to produce small, geometrically complex metal parts with tighter tolerances (±0.002") and finer surface finish (100 Ra) than conventional binder jetting or laser powder bed fusion.

The Assets for sale represent a complete IP portfolio, including patents, trademarks, proprietary process know-how, trade secrets, software, and qualified materials data. The portfolio includes sintering profiles, shrinkage compensation models, and mechanical property data across four qualified alloys, and proprietary slicing and cutting-path software.

Sale Process and Bidding Details

To qualify, an overbid must: (a) be received by the Assignee at or before 12:00 p.m. PST on August 12, 2026; (b) be in form and substance substantially similar to the stalking horse offer; (c) propose a purchase price equal to or greater than the qualified overbid amount specified in the bid instructions; (d) be accompanied by an earnest money deposit of not less than 10% of the proposed price; and (e) be accompanied by evidence of the bidder's ability to close. If Qualified Overbids are received, the highest and best bid will be determined at a live auction conducted by the Auctioneer via Zoom on August 14, 2026. Interested parties must meet U.S. export control requirements and sign a non-disclosure agreement to access diligence materials and the stalking horse offer.

IP AUCTION BID DEADLINE: August 12, 2026, 12:00 PM PST

Concurrent Machinery & Equipment Auction

Separately, 3DEO's remaining machinery and equipment will be sold lot-by-lot in an online timed public auction on BidSpotter.com. The auction goes live Friday, July 24, 2026, and closes Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at 10:00 AM. Details at www.btesto.com.

M&E AUCTION CLOSING: BidSpotter.com, Tuesday, August 18, 2026, 10:00 AM

This notice relates to a sale under an assignment for the benefit of creditors under California law and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security.

SOURCE BRIAN TESTO ASSOCIATES, LLC