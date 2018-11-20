Brian Weisenberger Joins GPB Capital to Lead In-House Communications Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GPB Capital Holdings, LLC (GPB Capital) announces that Brian Weisenberger has joined the firm as Managing Director, Communications. He will lead GPB Capital's new in-house communications team.

"Our ongoing growth, and that of our various operating partners across the country, depends on the effective external and internal communication of key data, insights, and messages," said David Gentile, Founder and CEO of GPB Capital. "Brian's many years of experience managing alternative investment platforms, products, and strategies position him well to help us best utilize our in-house communications and marketing services to achieve our goals."

Mr. Weisenberger will be joined by three other new communications-focused professionals. They will comprise GPB Capital's communications team, into which the firm's marketing team will be merged. Mr. Weisenberger and his colleagues will seek to streamline communications and marketing among the firm's various teams and operating partners—and strengthen their engagement with customers, investors, and other constituencies.

Mr. Weisenberger, who holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, was most recently Executive Director of Product & Due Diligence at Ascendant Capital. He joined Ascendant Capital in 2015 from Williams Financial Group where, as Senior Vice President of Alternative Investments, he led all due diligence, product strategy, and sales initiatives for the firm's alternative investment platform. Prior to this role, he served as Vice President of Alternative Investments, Investment Research & Due Diligence at NFP Securities, Inc., where he was responsible for managing all aspects of the alternative investment platform.

"The alternative investment space, like the financial services industry as a whole, continues to evolve," said Brian Weisenberger, Managing Director at GPB Capital responsible for Communications. "An effective in-house communications apparatus is vital for enabling all of our teams and operating partners to adapt—and thrive—over the long term."

Mr. Weisenberger graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Economics degree.

About GPB Capital Holdings, LLC

GPB Capital is a New York-based alternative asset management firm that seeks to acquire income-producing private companies. GPB Capital seeks to provide its operating companies with the strategic planning, managerial insight, and capital needed to enable strong businesses to achieve the next level of growth and profitability. GPB Capital has raised more than $1.5 billion in capital. For more information, please visit www.gpb-cap.com.

Media Contact:

Dana Taormina

JConnelly for GPB Capital

973.850.7305

dtaormina@jconnelly.com

SOURCE GPB Capital

Related Links

http://www.gpb-cap.com

