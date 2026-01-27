Brian Wishneff & Associates Secures Tax Credit Financing For Residential Solar Developers

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Wishneff & Associates (Wishneff), a leading national tax credit syndication and consulting firm, announced the successful completion of multiple residential solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) transactions, and reaffirmed its long-term commitment to supporting residential solar developers across the United States.

Amid shifting policy dynamics, Wishneff continues to work across technologies, structures, and deal sizes to ensure developers can access the capital needed to expand affordable clean energy.

"We saw a clear market inefficiency", said Erik Wishneff, CEO of Wishneff. "Residential solar ITCs backed by strong, well-capitalized, low-risk portfolios weren't being fully leveraged. Our expertise enabled us to deliver a structure that captured their full value."

Among Wishneff's recent transactions is its partnership with Sun Solar—one of the Midwest's largest residential solar developers—to syndicate and place the tax credits from its Missouri and Illinois portfolios with third-party tax credit investors, advancing clean energy deployment in low-income communities.

Sun Solar is committed to expanding access to high-quality solar for homeowners throughout the Midwest," said Caleb Arthur, Founder and CEO of Sun Solar. "Wishneff's expertise in the tax credit marketplace helped efficiently connect our projects with qualified buyers. Their collaborative approach allowed our team to remain focused on delivering dependable solar solutions to our customers."

With electricity prices rising, residential solar is a critical solution for energy affordability. Wishneff remains committed to empowering Sun Solar among other residential solar developers by securing the tax credit capital required to rapidly expand deployment nationwide.

Media & Financing Inquiries:

Zoe Arbel

[email protected]

917-280-7251

SOURCE Brian Wishneff & Associates