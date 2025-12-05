Brian Wynne Named Chair of American Heart Association's 2026 First Coast Heart Ball

Heart Ball chairmanship centers on advocacy, access, and care for military families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Wynne, president and chief executive officer of Acosta Group, a leading sales and marketing agency collective, will serve as the 2026 First Coast Heart Ball chair for the American Heart Association, a global force changing the future of health for all.

"Over the past five years, Acosta Group has significantly transformed and grown, and we're proud to focus on engaging more intentionally with the Jacksonville community, home to our global headquarters," said Wynne. "Joining forces with the American Heart Association, an organization that has championed heart health for over a century, is a responsibility I embrace with intention. I deeply appreciate the opportunity to build on the legacy of those who came before me and stand alongside those committed to advancing this lifesaving mission."

SUPPORTING MILITARY FAMILIES

As part of the Heart Ball campaign, Wynne will lead efforts to engage companies, community leaders, and individuals to make an impact across the four chambers of the Association's work: discovery, advocacy, access, and knowledge. Wynne is committed to bolstering Northeast Florida and strengthening the communities where we live, work, and play. As event chair, Wynne has centered the campaign on fueling initiatives related to improving nutrition security and supporting local military families.

"It's an honor to champion these efforts. Our military families represent resilience and sacrifice, and they deserve our unwavering support," Wynne said. "Acosta's military division has proudly served those who serve since 1946, ensuring access to the best products and resources for service members and their families across bases worldwide. Through this campaign, we aim to strengthen resources for those who serve and their loved ones here in our hometown, ensuring they have access to the nutrition and health tools they need to thrive."

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

The campaign will culminate at the First Coast Heart Ball on March 7, 2026, a moment to reflect, honor, and celebrate the progress made by those who have supported the Association. The event will feature dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions, and inspiring stories from local survivors and volunteers.

"We are humbled to have Brian's leadership at the forefront of this campaign," said Caitlin Brunell, executive director for the American Heart Association, First Coast. "His compassion, energy, and dedication toward our mission and community are palpable. We look forward to honoring and celebrating his impactful chairmanship at this year's event."

For more information on how to support or sponsor the 2026 First Coast Heart Ball, visit the First Coast Heart Ball website or contact [email protected].

ABOUT ACOSTA GROUP

Acosta Group is a collective of the most trusted retail, marketing, and foodservice agencies empowering brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace. By delivering transformative, commerce-focused solutions and more than 98 years of expertise, Acosta Group connects the company's partners with people at every point in the consumer journey.

Comprised of Acosta, ActionLink, CORE Foodservice, CROSSMARK, Mosaic, Premium Retail Services, and Product Connections, Acosta Group understands and anticipates evolving consumer needs, fueling accelerated performance to connect tomorrow's commerce today. For more information, please visit acosta.group.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities, the organization has been a leading source of health information for more than one hundred years. Supported by more than 35 million volunteers globally, we fund groundbreaking research, advocate for the public's health, and provide critical resources to save and improve lives affected by cardiovascular disease and stroke. By driving breakthroughs and implementing proven solutions in science, policy, and care, we work tirelessly to advance health and transform lives every day. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

SOURCE Acosta Group