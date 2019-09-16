Brian Zeiler Joins Altrinsic Global Advisors' Business Development Team

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC, a boutique international and global equity investment manager, has added Brian Zeiler to its institutional sales team. Brian will be developing and servicing North American client and consultant relationships, with a primary focus on the western United States.

"I have known and respected Brian for more than 20 years, since his days leading Callan Associates' international manager research efforts," said CIO John Hock. "Brian's innate curiosity, industry knowledge and experience in manager research, consulting and institutional business development will have a meaningful impact on our clients, consulting relationships and our firm. We are excited to welcome Brian to our team."

Prior to joining Altrinsic, Brian was a Senior Vice President in Institutional Sales at Franklin Templeton, a global investment management firm where he spent 10 years working with a diverse group of consultants and plan sponsors throughout the United States. Before that, Brian was a Vice President and international equity research specialist at Callan, a global investment-consulting firm. Earlier in his career, Brian worked at Wilshire Associates as an international equity research associate and began his career as an FX Option trader at UBS Investment Bank. Brian is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he received his Bachelor's degree in Finance, Investment and Banking, as well as his Masters in Finance. Brian is also a CFA charter holder.

About Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC, founded in 2000, is an employee-controlled and majority-owned investment management firm. Altrinsic manages approximately $7 billion in global and international equities, applying a long-term, bottom-up, intrinsic value discipline. Altrinsic's clients include corporate and public pension plans, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth and sub-advisory clients. For more information, please visit www.altrinsic.com or contact Robert Lang or Brian Leamy at 203-661-0030.

SOURCE Altrinsic Global Advisors

Related Links

https://www.altrinsic.com

