Brianna Michelle Beauty Presents Tips On Nourishing Summer Hair Skin & Nails from the Inside Out

"It's no wonder we're burned out by our beauty routine," says, Brianna Thompson, professional makeup artist and Founder of Brianna Michelle Beauty. "An alternative actually exists – and, that's achieving radiant beauty from the inside out, by getting enough sun, vitamins, nutrition and sleep."

Try these tips to jumpstart your natural beauty routine:

1) Beauty begins from the inside, out! Water | Hydration is the holy grail of beauty – why else would the fable reference a fountain of youth? Water strengthens the immune system fighting off illness and fatigue, supports collagen and cell regeneration for supple skin and shiny hair, and supports digestion for healthy weight maintenance.

2) Start your morning with a couple of glasses of water, either plain or with lemon. Vitamins are essential in promoting beauty that starts from the inside. Try vitafusion Gorgeous Hair Skin & Nails every day. It's a yummy raspberry gummy multivitamin. Each serving contains 5,000 mcg of biotin, Vitamin C, and E and 12 essential nutrients to maintain glowing skin, strong nails and healthy hair (and help it stay strong and grow). Dry, brittle nails can indicate deficiencies of key nutrients, coconut, almond, and olive oil can be rubbed onto cracking cuticles. And, don't forget to eat your vegetables! Cucumber, spinach, kale, carrots- any green vegetable is great for your skin- blend it up into a delicious juice.

3) Sunscreen: preserve your natural beauty with a daily application of SPF in summer, spring, fall and winter to ward off wrinkles, skin issues and prevent pregnancy prone skin from developing brown spots.

4) Fueling Foods: Cucumbers, Greek yogurt, and high-quality honey are foods that do double duty to nourish you from both the inside out and the outside in. After a long weekend of travel or night on the town, puffy eyes can be soothed by cool cucumber slices and pores can be closed right up with a simple ice cube rub on the face. Cucumbers are also great in helping reduce water retention. Greek yogurt contains probiotics that can be helpful for your gut when eaten, and, your skin; when applied as a DIY mask, acne-causing bacteria are wiped away.

5) Prioritize sleep: Sleep promotes radiant skin and collagen production. Restless minds can try taking melatonin before bed. One serving of vitafusion Beauty Sleep has 3 mg of melatonin and 400 IU Vitamin D for bone, teeth, and immune health.

Beauty is naturally occurring so support it with nourishing foods, supplements, sleep, and mindset. Getting bogged down in the beauty to-dos will almost guarantee an adverse result so remember, less can definitely be more!

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brianna-michelle-beauty-presents-tips-on-nourishing-summer-hair-skin--nails-from-the-inside-out-300648790.html

SOURCE Brianna Michelle Beauty

Related Links

http://www.briannamichellebeauty.com

