BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressings Debuts Six New 100% Avocado Oil Dressings Inspired by Fan-Favorites

BRENHAM, Texas, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressings expands their line of 100% Avocado Oil Salad dressings with six new varieties inspired by their best-selling Home Style line.

BRIANNAS has been loved for over 44 years by fans who love rich flavor and chef-inspired products. With the growing demand for 100% avocado oil BRIANNAS focused on recreating five of their top-selling Home Style flavors with 100% avocado oil and introducing a new Avocado Oil Greek Vinaigrette.

BRIANNAS debuts six new 100% avocado oil dressings inspired by best-selling favorites. BRIANNAS manufacturer of premium salad dressings, marinades and croutons.

"At BRIANNAS, we believe exceptional meals start with exceptional ingredients," said Jenny Van Dorf, Senior Director of Marketing & Communication for Del Sol Food Company. "Our new Avocado Oil dressings pair the rich, smooth taste of 100% avocado oil with the bold flavors consumers already love from BRIANNAS. We created this line for home cooks who want to elevate everyday salads, marinades and recipes without compromising flavor."

The expansion gives retailers and consumers more ways to enjoy BRIANNAS' products. The six new varieties are made with 100% avocado oil and include the following flavors:

Avocado Oil Greek Vinaigrette – A new flavor for BRIANNAS, bright and savory with honey, oregano, and garlic, delivering classic Mediterranean flavor.

– A new flavor for BRIANNAS, bright and savory with honey, oregano, and garlic, delivering classic Mediterranean flavor. Avocado Oil Blush Wine Vinaigrette – Tangy and refreshing with a splash of red wine vinegar, ideal for salads or marinades.

– Tangy and refreshing with a splash of red wine vinegar, ideal for salads or marinades. Avocado Oil Honey Mustard Dressing – Rich and tangy with Dijon mustard, honey, and warm spices; perfect for salads or dipping.

– Rich and tangy with Dijon mustard, honey, and warm spices; perfect for salads or dipping. Avocado Oil Italian Vinaigrette – A classic blend of avocado oil, chopped olives, extra virgin olive oil, and herbs, great for salads, vegetables, or marinades.

– A classic blend of avocado oil, chopped olives, extra virgin olive oil, and herbs, great for salads, vegetables, or marinades. Avocado Oil Poppy Seed Dressing – Based off of BRIANNAS best-selling Home Style dressing, this sweet and creamy recipe with a hint of onion and poppy seeds is delicious on fruit or green salads.

– Based off of BRIANNAS best-selling Home Style dressing, this sweet and creamy recipe with a hint of onion and poppy seeds is delicious on fruit or green salads. Avocado Oil Real French Vinaigrette – Bold and crisp with garlic and pepper adding savory brightness to any dish with no added sugar.

BRIANNAS Avocado Oil Dressings deliver heart-friendly monounsaturated fats in every bottle. All six dressings are gluten-free, GO TEXAN certified, and free from canola oil, soy, and high-fructose corn syrup. They are now available in most major retailers and for purchase online at BRIANNAS.com.

This line expansions highlights BRIANNAS versatility of having something for everyone. If you are looking for Home Style flavor, certified Organic, Sugar Free, or 100% Avocado Oil salad dressings, BRIANNAS has options to satisfy.

About BRIANNAS® Fine Salad Dressings

Since 1982, BRIANNAS has been crafting premium salad dressings enjoyed by retailers and consumers across the U.S. and around the world for more than 44 years. Proudly made in Brenham, Texas, our gourmet dressings are beloved for their bold flavors, small-batch production, and high-quality ingredients. BRIANNAS offers a wide variety of products, including 15 Homestyle flavors, 5 Organic dressings, 10 made with Avocado Oil, 2 Sugar-Free options, and 5 robust Marinades. All of BRIANNAS dressings and marinades are free of high-fructose corn syrup and trans fats. In addition, all are gluten-free, 22 are certified Kosher, and 5 are Non-GMO.

BRIANNAS delectable dressings have won numerous first place awards for their spectacular taste. For more information, visit BRIANNAS.com or find BRIANNAS on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

SOURCE BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressing