BRIANNAS Introduces New Line of Marinades Just in Time for Summer Grilling

News provided by

BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressing

25 May, 2023, 13:07 ET

BRENHAM, Texas, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Day is this weekend and BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressing is excited to introduce a new line of marinades that will elevate your grilling game and bring food to the table that all will enjoy.

Continue Reading

BRIANNAS is known for producing premium salad dressings, made in small batches using high-quality ingredients to ensure great taste in every bottle. Customers have been using their dressings as marinades for years, and for the first time ever, BRIANNAS is expanding their offerings to include a line of robustly flavored marinades created to make better tasting meals and enhance mealtime.

The new marinades include:

Sriracha Honey Ginger Marinade combines the spice of sriracha with sweet Grade A honey and zesty ginger. It's perfect for adding complex flavor to grilled pork and chicken wings. Try BRIANNAS' Pork Chops with a delicious kick of spice.

Roasted Garlic and Herb Marinade is made with an abundance of savory roasted garlic, thyme, and red pepper flakes. It's a delicious addition to chicken, grilled vegetables, or crusty bread. It's featured in BRIANNAS' easy recipe for Garlic and Herb Grilled Chicken Kabobs.

Classic Steak Marinade is a sweet and savory combination of balsamic vinegar, sweet figs, garlic, onion, black pepper, and spices. Perfect for marinating steaks, chicken or sautéing with mushrooms. Try it with BRIANNAS' staple recipe for Classic Grilled Steak.

Smoked Chipotle and Lime Marinade is made with smoked chipotle peppers, garlic, lime, and spices. It adds smoke and spice to your favorite grilled meats, including beef, chicken, and pork. These BRIANNAS' Steak Fajitas are a guaranteed summer hit.

Citrus Mediterranean Marinade adds the bright and fresh flavor of citrus mixed with oregano, basil, and rosemary. Simply delicious on fish, chicken, and grilled vegetables. BRIANNAS' Mediterranean Salad with Citrus Shrimp is a fresh way to try it out.

"We're thrilled to launch our new line of marinades just in time for summer," said Jenny Van Dorf, Director of Marketing and Communications. "We've developed five unique flavors that we think our customers will absolutely love, and we produce every bottle with care and craft to make the grilling experience even more tasty and enjoyable."

BRIANNAS Marinades are gluten-free, contain no artificial flavors, and are made without high fructose corn syrup.  To find a store near you, for more recipe inspiration, or to purchase online, visit BRIANNAS.com.

Get Fired Up for Summer Grilling.

We've got five bold new BRIANNAS Marinades to inspire you.

SOURCE BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressing

Also from this source

BRIANNAS Celebrates National Salad Month in May with New Items

BRIANNAS VP of Operations to Retire, New VP Announced

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.