BriarPatch Food Co-op and Skycharger Launch Expanded EV Fast-Charging Hub in Grass Valley

Expansion increases capacity from 2 to 10 fast-charging ports with Kempower technology, delivering up to 320kW speeds and supporting Nevada County's transition to clean transportation

GRASS VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BriarPatch Food Co-op and Skycharger have officially completed an expanded electric vehicle (EV) charging hub at the Co-op's Grass Valley location, providing faster and more accessible charging for the region's growing number of EV drivers.

Expansion increases capacity from 2 to 10 fast-charging ports with Kempower technology, delivering up to 320kW speeds and supporting Nevada County's transition to clean transportation

The expansion project increased the number of DC fast-charging ports from two to ten, significantly improving charging capacity. Equipped with Kempower's cutting-edge charging technology, the station offers charging speeds of up to 320 kilowatts (kW), enabling many vehicles to reach an 80% charge in approximately 15 minutes, depending on the vehicle's battery state and rate of charge. The site includes a mix of charging standards, with six new CCS1 ports and two new NACS ports, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of EVs.

"For years, BriarPatch has been committed to sustainability, and expanding EV charging infrastructure at our store is another way we are supporting a cleaner future for our community," said Sasha Scott, Sustainability Coordinator at BriarPatch Food Co-op. "By partnering with Skycharger, we are ensuring that both local EV drivers and those passing through have reliable access to fast charging, reinforcing our commitment to environmental stewardship."

The project was fully funded by Skycharger, with additional support from a CALeVIP grant funded by the California Energy Commission and administered by the Center for Sustainable Energy.

Skycharger, which develops, owns and operates EV charging infrastructure, sees this expansion as part of a broader effort to meet increasing demand for reliable public charging.

"We are proud to work with BriarPatch to enhance EV charging access in Nevada County," said Johannes Copeland, Chief Operating Officer at Skycharger. "This expansion not only increases charging speed and availability but also helps accelerate the transition to electric mobility. BriarPatch's leadership in sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission to build a cleaner transportation ecosystem."

The new chargers integrate with existing EV charging networks via roaming, ensuring a seamless user experience. Drivers will also have the option to pay via tap-to-pay credit cards, electronic wallets like Apple Pay, or via the Monta App.

The project was constructed by CBR Group, a general contracting firm specializing in commercial and infrastructure projects.

"This is our first collaboration with CBR Group, and they have been an invaluable partner in bringing this project to completion," said Copeland. "Their flexibility and expertise ensured a smooth development process, even as project requirements evolved."

Kempower , the provider of the charging hardware, specializes in durable and scalable EV fast-charging solutions. The site's Power Cabinet and Satellite dispenser system dynamically distributes power, allowing all eight new ports to charge simultaneously at 150 kW. The system also offers a peak output of 320 kW when fewer vehicles are connected.

"We're proud to support this milestone project with our dynamic fast-charging technology, ensuring drivers in Grass Valley have access to a reliable, high-performance charging experience," said Monil Malhotra, President of Kempower North America.

With construction now complete, the chargers are fully operational and available for public use.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, October 1 at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate the commissioning of the expanded EV charging station at BriarPatch's Grass Valley location. The brief event will take place near the new chargers, located on the southwest side of the main parking lot at 290 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley, CA.

About BriarPatch Food Co-op

BriarPatch Food Co-op is a neighborly grocery store serving up local, high quality, healthy food and supporting our Sierra Foothills community since 1976. Learn more at briarpatch.coop .

About Skycharger

Skycharger, a wholly owned subsidiary of Skyview Ventures, owns and operates a growing network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Established in 2013, the company operates charging stations for light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles across seven states. The network includes the West Coast Highway Corridor (WCHC) DC Fast Charging Network, the fourth-largest fast-charging network in California. Skycharger recently launched its first fleet charging hub for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, supporting over 100 trucks daily. Learn more at skycharger.com .

About Kempower

We design and manufacture reliable and user-friendly DC fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles. Our vision is to create the world's most desired EV charging solutions for everyone, everywhere. Our product development and production are based in Finland and in the U.S., with the majority of our materials and components sourced locally. We focus on all areas of e-mobility, from electric cars, trucks, and buses to machines and marine. Our modular and scalable charging system and world-class software are designed by EV drivers for EV drivers, enabling the best user experience for our customers around the world. Kempower is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange in Finland. Learn more at kempower.com .

Media Contacts:

Skycharger

Brencie Fox

Marketing Director

[email protected]

860-249-0956

BriarPatch Food Co-op:

Andrea Budde

Communications & Media Coordinator

[email protected]

530-272-2667 x135

SOURCE Skycharger + BriarPatch Food Co-op