Brick Marketing Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce Discount Program Launches

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brick Marketing announces the Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce Discount Program (https://www.brickmarketing.com/chamber-discount-program), an initiative that makes senior level digital marketing easier to access for organizations across the Commonwealth. Effective immediately, any current member of any Chamber of Commerce located in Massachusetts will receive a 20% discount on all Brick Marketing digital marketing and AI marketing related services.

The program reflects Brick Marketing's belief that strong local partnerships create stronger results. The agency serves clients nationwide while investing deeply in Massachusetts through mentoring, community support, and active participation in leading business associations. Local teams benefit from faster collaboration on site strategy sessions and market specific insight that reflects the realities of doing business in the Commonwealth. For Massachusetts companies the advantage is proximity and responsiveness, and for national brands it is a seasoned team with the reach to scale.

"Massachusetts is our home and our clients are our neighbors," said Nick Stamoulis, President of Brick Marketing. "We support many local Chamber of Commerce organizations and believe that doing business locally builds trusted partnerships. As AI marketing and SEO for AI also known as Generative Engine Optimization become vital channels to drive visitors, leads and sales, local companies deserve hands on guidance that understands the Massachusetts market. Our mission is to help as many local organizations as possible navigate this new era, and this discount is our way to open the door and get them started with confidence."

Eligibility is simple. Any current member of any Chamber of Commerce in Massachusetts qualifies for the 20% savings. Businesses can confirm eligibility by mentioning their Chamber affiliation when contacting Brick Marketing so the discount can be applied to a proposal. If a company is not yet a member, it can join a local Chamber to support the community and unlock the 20% savings on all digital marketing services with Brick Marketing.

The Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce Discount Program builds on more than two decades of client service. Over the past 20 years Brick Marketing has supported hundreds of companies with measurable outcomes and practical digital marketing strategies. The senior team collaborates closely with owners and marketing leaders aligning near term actions with long term goals and setting clear performance metrics. New clients can begin with a brief discovery conversation to confirm priorities and to identify the right mix of services.

The Chamber of Commerce Discount program covers every Brick Marketing solution. That includes AI marketing initiatives that prepare brands for AI powered discovery and Generative Engine Optimization (SEO for AI) programs that strengthen visibility within AI systems. It also includes established services in search engine optimization (SEO), content marketing, social media management, pay per click advertising digital advertising, email marketing and website development. This comprehensive coverage lets organizations select a streamlined package or build a full program while benefiting from the 20% price reduction.

How to participate is straightforward. Massachusetts organizations that are members of any Chamber of Commerce can mention their Chamber name when contacting Brick Marketing to verify status and apply the 20% discount. Companies that are not yet members can join a local Chamber to support the community and access the full savings on services. Program details are available on the Brick Marketing website on the Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce Discount program:

https://www.brickmarketing.com/chamber-discount-program.

About Brick Marketing – Digital Agency

Brick Marketing is a Boston based digital marketing agency with more than 20 years of experience serving clients nationwide and across Massachusetts. Brick Marketing has worked with over 500 companies in virtually every industry.

Media Contact

Nick Stamoulis

Brick Marketing

781-999-1222

[email protected]

https://www.brickmarketing.com/

SOURCE Brick Marketing