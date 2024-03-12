BrickBio Achieves Unprecedented Breakthrough in Cancer Therapy with Novel ADC: 5X Increase in Therapeutic Window for Potent Payload with Complete Tumor Eradication

WALTHAM, Mass., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrickBio.com, a pioneering leader in ADC (antibody drug conjugates) with a wide toolkit ranging from site specific chemistries to accessibility to novel payloads, proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement that has the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment. For the first time, BrickBio has achieved a remarkable 5X increase in the therapeutic window for PBD (Pyrrolobenzodiazepine) over what has been previously achieved with the payload, leading to complete eradication of tumors in animal models.

The company is now gearing up for advanced studies targeting CD276 (B7-H3), utilizing its novel antibody. This revolutionary antibody, exclusively licensed from a third party and extensively published, has demonstrated unprecedented efficacy in preclinical models, showcasing its potential to redefine cancer therapy.

Colby Souders, CSO of BrickBio, emphasized the critical role of the company's Site Select panel in this groundbreaking achievement: "Using BrickBio's Site Select panel to choose the correct site for conjugation proved to be the most important factor in our success. Our rigorous screening process revealed more than twice the efficacy and safety performance, dependent on the site selected."

John Boyce, CEO, President and Co-Founder of BrickBio stated, "After meticulous evaluation of many sites, BrickBio strategically chose the optimal site, maximizing performance and utilizing the high efficacy of PBD, safely, by securely tucking the payload into a pocket in the antibody backbone – which was enabled by BrickBio's site specific chemistry. This breakthrough, repurposes a highly potent, efficacious payload and reinvigorates an entire class of weapons against cancer – which may finally open the door to true site-specific mediated killing of cancer cells with potent warheads," Boyce continued.

This innovative approach ensures a highly efficacious treatment while addressing safety concerns associated with the payload.

The company is now poised to advance to further Non-Human Primate (NHP) studies and Investigational New Drug (IND) -enabling studies against B7-H3. This groundbreaking achievement positions BrickBio at the forefront of the cancer therapy landscape, with the potential to reshape the future of cancer treatment.

About BrickBio Inc.

BrickBio Inc., a Waltham, MA based genetic code expansion company, empowers next-generation unnatural amino acid coupled protein conjugation with its site-specific and site-selective platform. The platform technology spans prokaryotic and eukaryotic expression systems, enabling the development of unique biologics and protein therapeutics with enhanced characteristics, including improvements to half-life, dosage and efficacy. With the broadest toolkit of bioconjugation handles, BrickBio can optimize any conjugate and is uniquely situated to push the frontier of biologics with the selective modification of multiple distinct sites on a single protein. BrickBio is working with partners to develop best-in-class therapeutics and RUO kits with its proprietary bioconjugation strategies. BrickBio is expanding its therapeutic programs, including ADCs, bispecific conjugates and novel scaffolds.

