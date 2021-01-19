BrickBio Creates Novel Class of Bispecific Antibody Drug Conjugate and Receives Green Light on Next Phase of Therapeutic Deal with Large Pharma Partner

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader in site specific bioconjugation and DAR (drug to antibody ratio) optimization in antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and protein therapeutics, has created a novel class of bispecific antibodies that have the ability to be labeled and conjugated at two distinct sites. The successful generation of this first-in-class therapeutic antibody has allowed the company to continue to the second phase of a therapeutic partnership with one of its large pharmaceutical partners.

"The BrickBio platform has pushed the boundaries of antibody drug conjugation by generating novel classes of bispecific molecules with outstanding homogeneity," stated James Italia, VP of Commercial Development at BrickBio. "The products we have generated meet and exceed key industry standards while overcoming previous limitations towards the development of next-generation ADCs. We are thrilled to see homogenous product profiles both internally and with our large pharma partners. We look forward to applying broad platform capability to many therapeutic indications."

"In addition to advancing existing partnerships to the next phases, BrickBio continues to expand its deal pipeline, both for technology licensing and novel molecule development," stated Audrey Warner, Head of Business Development at BrickBio and Vice President of Investments at Tiger Gene L.L.C. "BrickBio is working with large pharma partners to increase the potential within the ADC and protein therapeutic spaces, enabling multi-site conjugation and novel classes of molecules, including bispecific antibodies, ultimately decreasing the number of failed therapeutics and increasing the number of available treatments for patients," Warner concluded.

"BrickBio has built proprietary algorithms around its conjugation chemistries that allow the company to analyze a protein sequence and discern the optimal site(s) for various properties such as DAR, half life, and toxicity," stated John Boyce, President, CEO, and Chairman of BrickBio, as well as Co-Founder of Tiger Gene. "This new class of bispecific antibody drug conjugate greatly expands the company's ability to optimize a number of key therapeutic properties while binding to multiple targets in order to increase efficacy," Boyce continued. "The rate of innovation at BrickBio is on track to have a large impact in the field of antibody and protein therapeutics to positively affect patients' lives," Boyce concluded.

About BrickBio Inc.

BrickBio Inc., a Boston-based biotechnology company, empowers next-generation unnatural amino acid coupled protein conjugation with its site-specific and site-selective platform. The platform technology spans prokaryotic and eukaryotic expression systems, enabling the development of unique biologics and protein therapeutics with enhanced characteristics, including improvements to half-life, dosage and efficacy. With the broadest toolkit of bioconjugation handles, BrickBio can optimize any conjugate and is uniquely situated to push the frontier of biologics with the selective modification of multiple distinct sites on a single protein. BrickBio is working with partners to develop best-in-class therapeutics and RUO kits with its proprietary bioconjugation strategies. BrickBio is expanding its therapeutic programs, including ADCs, bispecific conjugates and novel scaffolds.

About Tiger Gene

Tiger Gene L.L.C., a Boston-based venture capital firm, co-founded with and funded by Tiger Management L.L.C., invests in early-stage technologies with high-growth trajectories across the life sciences sector. The fund's current portfolio focuses on technology platforms as well as technology derived products and assets across the genomics, proteomics, diagnostics, drug discovery and therapeutics spaces.

