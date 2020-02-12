Brickell City Centre Announces Puttshack

Headlining the announcement is the first Miami location of Puttshack, an upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience that encompasses three levels, 29,000 square-feet, rooftop terrace, diverse dining and bar program. This is in addition to coal-fired Cuban cuisine concept Marabú and premium customizable menswear brand Indochino.

The new concepts will join other recently opened newcomers to the centre, such as Sur La Table and Miami-favorite Rolex, Patek Philippe and jewelry retailer, Kirk Jewelers. Other recent openings include TUMI and Chanel's highly anticipated beauty boutique, which both opened in October.

"As Brickell continues to be one of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in Miami, BCC shoppers can always expect to discover new and exciting concepts that are taking the retail experience beyond the screen. These new tenants are a natural fit for our BCC guest who can come spend the day either learning a new cooking skill at Sur La Table, trying on a new shade of lipstick via a virtual smart screen at Chanel, or enjoy a high-energy mini golf experience at Puttshack," said David Martin, vice president of retail for Swire Properties Inc.

OPENING SOON

Marabú (spring 2020) – Paying homage to Cuban culture and Chef Alberto Cabrera's heritage, Marabú is Vida & Estilo Restaurant Group's coal-fired Cuban restaurant opening its first location on the fourth level. Marabú will provide Havana-inspired cocktails, as well as an outdoor pergola, drawing inspiration from cities such as Camagüey and Viñales. Location: Level 4 near CMX

Indochino (summer 2020) – The menswear brand takes the premium made-to-measure experience direct to the consumer by creating superior alternatives to off-the-rack suits, outerwear, shirts, and more at ready-to-wear prices. Location: Level 3 near Saks Fifth Avenue

Puttshack (2021) An upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience that marks the first in Miami and the brand's largest location to date. Occupying three floors, 29,000 square feet and its very-own rooftop, Puttshack will be an immersive, high-energy, social environment for families, couples and groups. Puttshack will be home to three nine-hole competitive high-tech mini golf courses, best in-class food and beverage offerings including fresh stone baked pizzas, a variety of veggie, vegan and non-gluten options, a selection of cocktails and much more. Location: Level 4-6 above Luna Park

RECENTLY OPENED

Rodilla (November 2019) – Bringing the flavors of Spain to Miami, Rodilla is a restaurant chain founded in Madrid that focuses on offering fresh, artisanal, and healthy sandwiches and products made from top-quality ingredients. Location: Level 3 near Luna Park

Luna Park (December 2019) – One of Brickell City Centre's anchor tenants, Luna Park is a 40,000 square-foot gastronomic paradise of Italian-inspired restaurants, eateries, bars, caffés, markets, plus a wine shop and cooking studio. Location: Levels 1, 2 & 3 near Audemars Piguet

Sur La Table (December 2019) – Based on a simple idea of making good food, Sur La Table provides an unsurpassed selection of exclusive and premium-quality goods for the kitchen and table. Their new Brickell City Centre location also offers hands-on cooking classes. Location: Level 3 near Musart

Kirk Jewelers (January 2020) – After being at their Flagler location for 72 years, Kirk Jewelers, Miami's premier luxury jewelry retailer, has relocated to Brickell City Centre. Aside from a selection of fine jewelry, the boutique features a state-of-the-art watchmaking facility, private Rolex and Patek Philippe showing rooms, as well as an art gallery exhibiting different artists on rotation. Location: Level 3 near Shusha

Chanel Fragrance & Beauté Boutique (Oct 2019) – Designed to be an immersive experience, the Chanel Fragrance & Beauté Boutique offers makeup, skincare, eyewear and fragrance selections and encourages shoppers to experiment with their favorite beauty products. Guests can also discover the House's scents in unexpected ways through the boutique's new "Espace Parfum", a digital interactive fragrance experience. Location: Level 2 near Sephora

TUMI (Oct 2019) – A manufacturer of high-end suitcases and bags for travel, TUMI has been creating world-class business and travel essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate, and beautify all aspects of life on the move since 1975. Location: Level 1 near Giuseppe Zanotti and BOSS Menswear

Nini & Loli (July 2019) – A destination for modern expecting parents and families who want to find the best products for the little ones in their lives, Nini & Loli is the Miami native, premier baby-boutique-store in South Florida offering a wide selection of baby gear, strollers, car seats, furniture, diaper bags, toys, apparel and all baby registry basics. Location: Level 3 near Brickell Nail Bar and Sean Donaldson

Trousseau (April 2019) – Using the highest quality European fabrics, combined with a modern and sophisticated design aesthetic, Trousseau is committed to offering a complete range of timeless, exceptional quality and luxurious products for the home in the bed and bath segment. Location: Level 2 near Pinko and Michele Lopriore

