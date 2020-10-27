Brickell Gets Ready To Welcome New Food Hall Concept, Okeydokey

MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Okeydokey, a new innovative food hall concept, is slated to open in Brickell in the first quarter of 2021. Encompassing three floors and a sprawling outdoor patio, the highly anticipated concept is poised to become one of the hottest destinations for food, cocktails, and entertainment. Each of the food hall's three levels features a unique atmosphere and offerings, with one floor dedicated solely to entertainment so guests can enjoy a truly multi-faceted experience — from dinner and drinks to live music and dancing — in one destination.

Programming will vary daily, ensuring that every visit is unique. During the day, visitors can join yoga sessions or catch seminars by trending influencers, entrepreneurs and more. When the sun goes down, Okeydokey will light up as the entertainment level becomes a stage for visiting DJs, jazz ensembles, Latin bands, and other performers. Impromptu attractions, like pop-up ice cream stands and unexpected takeaway treats, will further enhance the Okeydokey experience, infusing every visit with a sense of surprise and delight. And on Sundays, guests can enjoy brunch at the food hall.

Foodies will get to treat their tastebuds to culinary offerings from five crave-worthy restaurants:

Tanuki — with locations in Moscow and South Beach, this Asian-inspired favorite brings its famous dim sum, sushi, and sashimi to Brickell at Okeydokey.

and South Beach, this Asian-inspired favorite brings its famous dim sum, sushi, and sashimi to Brickell at Okeydokey. Dal Plin — an outpost of the beloved Design District eatery will serve homemade pasta and fresh regional Italian cuisine.

Yoso Ramen — fans of Yoso Sushi's food truck in the Design District can look forward to piping hot bowls of ramen and cool, refreshing poke by this cult-favorite brand.

— fans of Yoso Sushi's food truck in the Design District can look forward to piping hot bowls of ramen and cool, refreshing poke by this cult-favorite brand. Little Bird by Doce Provisions — the Little Havana staple will offer Latin-fusion dishes with a focus on rotisserie offerings in this one-of-a-kind pop-up.

Jaffa — guests can savor spiced Mediterranean cuisine by acclaimed chef, Yaniv Cohen .

Spontaneity and innovation make up the spirit of Okeydokey — which is why guests can look forward to an ever-changing experience that satisfies all the senses. The layout of the food hall will allow visitors to watch as chefs work their magic in the kitchen, turning the culinary experience into a visual feast.

Guest safety will also take priority at Okeydokey. The hall features ample space and seating both indoors and outdoors, making it easy for guests to social distance. Stringent cleaning protocols will be practiced as well.

Okeydokey is slated to open in early 2021 at 268 SW 8th street, Miami, FL33130.

SOURCE Okeydokey Brickell, LLC

Related Links

https://okeydokey.com

