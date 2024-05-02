Bricklayer AI Announces $2.5M Pre-Seed Investment to Bring Autonomous AI Security Analysts into the SOC

Funding enables Bricklayer AI to expand product development creating Autonomous AI Specialists that work alongside human experts, to run smarter, faster, more effective security operations.

MCLEAN, Va., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bricklayer AI Inc . announces a pre-seed investment of $2.5M to advance product development of its autonomous AI security analyst solution. The pre-seed round was oversubscribed with participation from Sovereign's Capital , Dreamit Ventures , VIPC's Virginia Venture Partners , BlueWing Ventures , and Blu Ventures , as well as cybersecurity industry leaders.

Bricklayer AI has built the first autonomous security platform that combines multiple AI agents to form a team of AI specialists that collaborate with their human peers to create a faster and more efficient cybersecurity team. By leveraging the same model that makes human teams powerful, Bricklayer Specialists, tools, and procedures become integrated into the existing organizations' people, process, and technology in a simple and intuitive way.

"Bricklayer AI, as part of its customer work, was used by enterprise customers and MSSPs alike and received overwhelmingly positive feedback that AI Analysts in the cybersecurity domain would lead to dramatic improvements in security operations. This, coupled with Adam's [Bricklayer AI CEO] expertise in cybersecurity and his experience building enterprise software companies and prior success at ThreatConnect, was what excited us to invest" said Tanuj Gulati, Founder and former CTO of Securonix, Strategic Advisor at Dreamit Ventures.

Bricklayer is not another co-pilot. The product has been focused on an autonomous agent vision from the beginning. Using Bricklayer AI, human SOC teams select AI Specialists, equip them with AI tools, create tasks and run procedures – and automate these processes at scale. While Bricklayer AI can serve in a supporting role, with the human security analyst in the driver's seat, the massive operational benefit comes through automating workflows that the analyst is responsible for, then scaling laterally to massively multiply the security workforce.

Bricklayer AI's Founder and CEO, Adam Vincent , is a proven cybersecurity expert and previous founder of ThreatConnect, a company specializing in intelligence and automation to produce the industry's first intelligence driven security operations platform. Bricklayer is the next evolution of automation and intelligence.

"There are simply too few cybersecurity professionals to meet the demand of today's threats. Human teams have an insurmountable challenge by themselves. Adding AI analysts that are purposefully trained to automate time-consuming tasks, is the best way to solve for the hiring dilemma. Teams can grow – and become more effective – on day 1 of implementing Bricklayer.," stated Adam Vincent, Bricklayer AI Founder and CEO.

Unlike most technology platforms that require customers to map their people and processes to the particular technology they purchase, Bricklayer augments the existing human team across any existing processes and technologies. Bricklayer AI accomplishes this through a proprietary approach to assimilating public and customer knowledge, integrated autonomous agent planning and execution, and its ability to connect with existing enterprise software via out-of-the-box and customer-created plugins.

Bricklayer AI will use the funds to further product development. Interested organizations can request early access here .

About Bricklayer AI

Bricklayer AI is the first AI cybersecurity solution that enables autonomous AI specialists to work alongside human experts, to run a smarter, faster, and more effective security operations team. With Bricklayer AI, multiple independent AIs collaborate and use AI tools to accomplish complex cybersecurity procedures, all controlled using natural language. AI Security Analysts, AI Threat Intelligence Analysts, and AI Incident Responders add speed, augment and accelerate security teams' capabilities in order to stay ahead of today's most sophisticated AI-enabled threats. Learn more at bricklayer.ai .

