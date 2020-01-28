Bricklayers Union Ushers In New Executive Leadership

To serve alongside him on the Executive Board Driscoll appointed Robert Arnold, former National Director of Apprenticeship and Training at the International Masonry Training and Education Foundation (IMTEF), as Secretary-Treasurer.

Driscoll said of Arnold's appointment: "I have worked closely with Bob for many years on projects vital to the future of this Union. Bob's enthusiasm for education and training, his track record of welcoming innovation and promoting members from underrepresented backgrounds, and his overall dedication to BAC's members make him uniquely qualified for this moment in our Union's history."

IMTEF, together with Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committees (JATCs) across the U.S. and Canada, provides apprenticeship training and lifelong learning in the trowel trades to BAC members. Effective February 1, 2020, IMTEF welcomes Anthony DiPerna, President of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers (BAC) Local 3 New York, as National Director of Apprenticeship and Training.

BAC President Driscoll said "We are excited to welcome Brother DiPerna to this critical leadership role for our industry. I have every confidence that Tony's years of experience as a craftworker, supervisor, local union officer, and Chair of his local JATC have uniquely positioned him to lead BAC's training and education programs in the coming decade and beyond."

The International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, headquartered in Washington, D.C., is the oldest continuous union in North America and represents roughly 75,000 skilled masonry-trowel trades craftworkers in the United States and Canada, including bricklayers, tile setters, cement masons, plasterers, stone masons, marble masons, restoration workers, PCC and finishers, and terrazzo and mosaic workers.

The International Masonry Training and Education Foundation, together with Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committees (JATCs) across the U.S. and Canada, provides apprenticeship training and lifelong learning in the trowel trades to members of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers (BAC) to help them advance their skills and careers.

