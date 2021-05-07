Brickstone Partners Acquires Landmark, Stone Creek Apartments

Brickstone will embark on a comprehensive upgrade of the properties, which combined feature 288 apartment homes. The upgrades will modernize the 1986-built units and include new flooring, modern kitchen and bathroom cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded doors, new lighting and plumbing fixtures, exterior landscaping, common-area improvements and clubhouse finishes.

"We are excited to add these assets to our extensive Colorado student housing portfolio. The communities are some of the best located student housing near CSU and we welcome the opportunity to upgrade these communities to better fit the active, energetic lifestyle of the neighborhood," said Daniel Otis, founder and principal at Brickstone Partners. "Fort Collins has been featured as one of the best places to live in the country in numerous national publications for a reason – it's an incredible place to live and to attend college. CSU continues to make strategic macro investments in their student body and campus. This strong continued investment has created notable growth both for the college and the community."

Landmark and Stone Creek are just minutes from campus and provide quick access to numerous dining, shopping and entertainment destinations. Among the nearby popular attractions are Canvas Stadium, home to the CSU Rams football team; North Campus West retail district; and the $313 million Foothills Mall anchored by H&M and Nordstrom Rack.

The communities are highly amenitized and include heated saltwater pools, club-quality fitness centers, dog parks and numerous outdoor spaces.

"When our renovations are complete, Landmark and Stone Creek will offer a premier living experience that exceeds the expectations of our residents," Otis said. "This investment is a continuation of our core investment philosophy: To invest in opportunities that have asymmetric risk and reward, whereby, generating opportunistic yields with less risk than normal."

Brickstone's acquisition of the two communities comes on the heels of the company's completion of LakeHaus, a $115 million, 200-unit luxury multifamily development in Minneapolis, Minn., and The Lodge, a 371-bed student housing value-add acquisition in Boulder, Colo., near the University of Colorado. Brickstone is one of the largest student housing operators in Boulder, Colo.

About Brickstone Partners

Brickstone Partners, Inc. is a full-service real estate investment and development firm officed in Nashville. Founded in 2001 by Otis, Brickstone has been involved in more than 2.5 million square feet of office, retail and multi-family investment and development. Most recently, Brickstone has been focused on developing high-end multi-family housing in legacy locations in highly desirable neighborhoods. The Company is also co-sponsor of the Google Regional Headquarters in Boulder, Colorado. While Brickstone delivers strong returns to its investors, it is equally committed to adding long-lasting value to the communities and neighborhoods it serves.

SOURCE Brickstone Partners

Related Links

www.brickstonepartners.com

