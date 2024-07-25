Brickstone Secures $58MM Refinancing for Fort Collins Portfolio from Blackstone

Refinancing memorializes significant value creation from unique value add strategy.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brickstone Partners, a full-service real estate investment and development firm located in Nashville, Tenn., today announced a $58 million refinancing of its Fort Collins portfolio provided by Blackstone.

Brickstone acquired the portfolio consisting of two communities, The Junction Apartments and The Alpine Apartments, totaling 288 units and 9,390 square feet of retail space in 2021. Catering to the robust college student population at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, the company completed comprehensive renovations of both properties' unit interiors in 2022.

"The continuous success of these assets underscores the strength of our fundamental investment approach," said Daniel Otis, founder and CEO of Brickstone. "We find niche markets and employ innovative strategies for value creation. Our approach targets attractive markets with strong fundamentals.

Brickstone Partners is one of the largest operators of student-focused, multifamily housing in Colorado. Since 2013, the firm has invested more than $800 million in the growing Boulder and Fort Collins markets.

About Brickstone Partners

Brickstone Partners, Inc. is a full-service real estate investment and development firm office in Nashville. Founded in 2001 by Otis, Brickstone has been involved in more than $1 billion of office, retail and multifamily investment and development. Most recently, Brickstone has been focused on acquiring and developing student and multi-family housing in legacy locations within highly desirable markets. While Brickstone delivers strong returns to its investors, it is equally committed to adding long-lasting value to the communities and neighborhoods it serves.

