Brickworks Opens First North American Design Studio in Philadelphia

"We're incredibly thrilled to debut our first North American Brickworks Design Studio in Philadelphia to meet the contemporary style needs of today's architects and designers," said Mark Ellenor, President, Brickworks North America. "An increasing number of design-focused professionals are choosing brick because of its limitless creative potential. Available in a variety of colors, textures, sizes and shapes, brick is a multi-dimensional building material that can add history and personality to any project."

Located at 1319 Walnut Street, the new Philadelphia Design Studio is a stunning 3,500 square foot space on the first floor of the Witherspoon building, which is known for its distinctive architectural details. Architects, developers and other trade professionals have endless design possibilities with both traditional brick products to modern, sleek colors and high-end Venetian glass brick.

Inspired by Philadelphia's old-world charm, the retail space also features products that are synonymous with the city, including authentic handmade brick and Cushwa premium wood molded brick. The store's team of highly qualified staff will be led by Studio Design Manager Gia Scassera, who brings a background in interior design and building product experience. Scassera and her team will provide expert consultation to architects and consumers who are embarking on new building or renovation projects. A leader in industry innovation, Brickworks will also host regular educational events and informative presentations at the design studio. Brian Yansak, Design Studio & Events Coordinator, will lead the events team where esteemed speakers will have the opportunity to educate and engage industry professionals about designing with brick.

In 2018, Brickworks Limited, the largest brick maker and one of the leading building material manufacturers in Australia, entered the North American brick market after acquiring Glen-Gery, the fourth largest brick maker in America.

About Glen-Gery:

Glen-Gery Corporation, part of Brickworks Limited of Australia, is a premier brick and stone manufacturer offering the most diverse product portfolio of more than 700 brick and stone products. For more than a century, Glen-Gery has provided high quality building products that meet both innovative design challenges and demanding construction specifications. Through technology advancements and product innovations, Glen-Gery delivers a premium product line that caters to the high-style needs of today's architects, designers and homeowners. Founded in 1890, Glen-Gery is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA. www.glengery.com

About Brickworks Limited:

Brickworks Limited is a publicly listed Australian-owned company (ASX code: BKW), Australia's largest brick maker and one of that country's leading building products companies. Brickworks traces its history to 1934, today offering products including bricks, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, pavers, roof tiles, precast concrete panels, timber products and more. The company distributes its products throughout Australia and New Zealand. Through Brickworks North America Corporation, Glen- Gery is the fourth largest brick manufacturer in the United States. www.brickworks.com.au

