Comprehensive Membership benefits include strategic engagement, education, and loyalty building initiatives.

CHICAGO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brickworks Supply Centers, part of Brickworks North America (Brickworks N.A.), are inviting Masons to register for its new Masons First program designed to transform transactional relationships into indispensable partnerships. A comprehensive multi-platform initiative, the program offers Masons attractive Member Benefits that include strategic engagement, education, and loyalty building initiatives.

Brickworks Supply Centers Invite Masons to Register for New “Masons First” Program to Transform Transactional Relationships into Indispensable Partnerships. Comprehensive Membership benefits include strategic engagement, education, and loyalty building initiatives.

"Masons significantly influence material selection decisions on projects," said Leon Tates, Vice President of Brickworks Supply. "We want Brickworks to be the indispensable partner in every Mason's career – from apprentice to owner - by offering them value, convenience, preferred pricing, and a comprehensive selection of products that will always be in stock. Through our integrated technology ecosystem, we're connecting training, loyalty rewards, and estimating support into one seamless experience that makes doing business with Brickworks easier and more rewarding at every touchpoint. Masons First is our commitment to supporting the trade and helping develop the next generation of masons, starting at the high school level."

The Masons First program offers:

Technical training, certification programs, hands-on workshops and networking events.

Loyalty and referral program, points-based rewards, exclusive offers and rebates.

Estimators and project support to gain project visibility, access to larger opportunities, and technical support with material takeoffs.

A one-stop shop for hardscape and landscape products, tools and equipment, safety products and supplies.

A technology ecosystem that creates a seamless experience across all touch points of a Masons Brickworks relationship.

Masons First Membership Benefits range from product discounts to exclusive training events and plant tours, Design Studio spaces, monthly promotions and rebate programs.

Masons can immediately take advantage of the program's broad range of benefits by registering at any of the Brickworks 26 company-owned masonry supply centers; or visiting the company's website at MasonsFirst.com.

ABOUT BRICKWORKS NORTH AMERICA

Brickworks North America (Brickworks N.A.) is the North American arm of Brickworks of Australia, the largest and most trusted brick manufacturer and supplier. Today, Brickworks N.A. is a leading brick manufacturer and distributor, operating eight brick manufacturing facilities under the Glen-Gery brand, a continuously innovative creator of premium brick products. Through technological advancements and product innovations, Glen-Gery offers a diverse, premium portfolio of more than 400 genuine clay brick products, which are crafted locally and sourced globally, catering to the high-style needs of today's architects, designers and homeowners.

Brickworks N.A. operates 27 company-owned Supply Centers, known as Brickworks Supply Centers, spanning across the Eastern and Midwestern United States, and two high-end Brickworks Design Studios located in Philadelphia and the global flagship store located on 5th Avenue in New York City.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tim Leese

Director, Marketing

P: (484) 335-2333

SOURCE Glen-Gery