Brickyard Opens Its Doors in Chantilly, VA

CHANTILLY, Va., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brickyard, the suburban coworking concept, opens the doors of its long-awaited Chantilly space on Monday, May 10, 2021.

Located at 14508 Lee Road, Suite E, this marks the second expansion of the brand outside of its flagship location in Ashburn, and its second space in Woodbridge, which opened in February of 2020.

This is the lobby Brickyards guests and members will be greeted to in their newest Chantilly location. The rooms to the left of the image are conference rooms. The smaller rooms to the right of the image are slated to be phone booths.

The 5100 sq ft coworking space features 24 desks, 11 private offices, fully equipped conference rooms, private phone booths, open concept kitchen, and a large common area that doubles as event space. Amenities include 24/7 access, gigabit speed internet, print/copy, business mail service, and beverage service.

In November of 2020, Brickyard began building its newest location with great anticipation from the local community. Mary Keegan (Brickyard's Managing Director) said, "We are looking forward to growing our community and continuing to serve local businesses, entrepreneurs, and remote workers with the opening of Brickyard Chantilly in Fairfax County."

Ann Orem, Founder and CEO of Brickyard, expresses excitement as Brickyard and its community grows into its third location. "Our third location shows Brickyard's continued commitment to respond and adapt to the changing nature of work through our unique community-centered coworking offerings. Especially as the tide of the pandemic changes, we are thrilled to give remote workers and businesses alike a home to further grow in an uncertain time. More than ever, Brickyard is committed to working creatively and collaboratively with our members to solve problems and achieve goals. Brickyard offers a variety of spaces, membership levels, and workplace tools to accommodate the needs of our community members," says Orem.

About Brickyard

Founded in 2016, Brickyard is a community of creative and innovative individuals building great businesses, products, and services. Brickyard exists to create thriving, collaborative communities for entrepreneurs, small business owners, startups and remote workers who need them.

We have a shared mission. We are more than a place to work. We are a community that pushes, supports and champions its members as they pursue their passions from exactly where they want to be in the world. To learn more, please visit brickyardcowork.com.

