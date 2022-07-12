Bricsys Teams Up with VREX to Accelerate Virtual Reality Workflow

Alliance allows users to create detailed models in BricsCAD BIM and export to VREX in shared virtual space

GHENT, Belgium, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global provider of design software Bricsys ( www.bricsys.com ), part of Hexagon, announced it is collaborating with virtual reality platform VREX to improve model exchange workflows, allowing users to create detailed models in BricsCAD BIM and export to Vrex Virtual Reality (VR) platform with minimal effort.

The enhanced workflow enables architecture, engineering, construction, and operations (AECO) companies to streamline collaboration between the multiple stakeholders working together on a project in a VR environment. This reduces the potential for errors and miscommunication and helps unlock valuable insights in real time.

The BricsCAD BIM solution leverages OpenBIM and certified IFC (Industry Foundation Classes) workflows, making it easy for Vrex subscribers to virtually meet inside the model, perform visual inspections and exchange buildings and project data in a compliant manner from any location.

Rahul Kejriwal, CEO of Bricsys, says: "BricsCAD BIM equips Vrex users with an AI-powered design tool supporting flexible workflows, and feature-rich tools that have an IFC-first approach, paving the way for successful projects and better products. This partnership is another exciting step in our mission of providing industry-leading software solutions as the construction sector continues to digitize."

Easy to use, both platforms support the exchange of BIM Collaboration Format (BCF) issues via interface services such as BIM Track, BIMsync and BIMcollab to allow easy communication of issues emerging during the virtual meeting to be resolved within BricsCAD BIM.

Hans Fredrik Johansen, CEO of VREX says: "Vrex integrating with BricsCAD is another step towards the global BIM integration we want to achieve. With Vrex-BricsCAD anyone, regardless of their experience level, can step into the 3D model and understand them instantly. It allows for crystal clear communication across teams and seamless collaboration in a virtual reality environment."

About Bricsys

Bricsys ( www.bricsys.com), part of Hexagon, is the global technology company that creates the BricsCAD® family of computer aided design (CAD) products and the Bricsys® 24/7 project collaboration platform. We are relentlessly committed to the success of our customers by offering cost-effective, mission-critical CAD software with industry-leading product support.

Established in Belgium in 2002, Bricsys NV has approximately 300 employees around the world, partners in more than 80 countries and 1,200 registered application developers.

About Vrex

Vrex is the collaboration platform that uses virtual reality to make complex project models easy to understand. The highly scalable and secure SaaS platform can easily serve the largest AEC projects from design and planning through construction and maintenance. Leading architect-, construction- and engineering- companies use Vrex to unlock project insights and enable clear communication between stakeholders — minimizing errors, misunderstandings, and saving time & money across the building process. https://www.vrex.no/

