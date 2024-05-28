BRIDAL DESIGNER HAYLEY PAIGE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF HER NAME, SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS, DESIGNS, AND RIGHT TO WORK IN LANDMARK AGREEMENT

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridal Designer Hayley Paige today announced an agreement with JLM Couture. Effective immediately, Hayley has acquired all of her intellectual property, including the right to use of her name and all of her prior bridal designs, and has been released from her non-complete agreement. Hayley has also been reinstated as the sole owner of her social media accounts, including her 1 million+ follower Instagram account.

To celebrate and share her upcoming plans, Hayley has made an Instagram announcement on all her channels, MissHayleyPaige, AllThatGlittersonTheGram, and SheisCheval. It is available at: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7g2nnvxrtX/.

Hayley said of this announcement, "This agreement allows me to return to the bridal design work I love—once again under the name given to me by my parents. My social media accounts have been returned to my sole control and I have acquired sole ownership of my entire design catalogue, portfolio, and trademarks. I am enchanted and humbled to hold my art; I am ecstatic and grateful for the permission to share it with the world. Amidst this change in circumstance, I want to acknowledge the new legal precedent that I hope will positively impact those who use social media both personally and professionally. I have made an Instagram announcement to share what's next for me and give heartfelt respect to the community that hung my moon in a dark time. Supporting my reinvention with "She is Cheval" shoes is what has sustained me and provided fresh steps forward. "She is Cheval" continues and will be incorporated into my next bridal business."

Hayley Paige is the friendly bridal designer who was featured on "Say Yes to the Dress," and became one of the most recognized bridal designers in the world. Dedicated to authenticity, courage, and happiness, Hayley mixes glamour, humor and a touch of fairy dust in everything she does.

Hayley Paige was represented by intellectual property litigators Joe Lawlor, Tiffany Cooke and Richard Rochford of Haynes Boone and Rafael Zahralddin, Kevin Shaw and Bryan Sugar of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP.

