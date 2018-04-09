Bridal line Celia Grace making moves with new designer

"From working directly with brides, I've heard it all. Often, they end up wearing dresses that aren't their personal style and taste. I want these [new] styles to enhance the woman – empower the bride in her own kind of fashion," says Colleen.

Refreshed and new designs aim for upgrades in wearability, versatility, comfort and modernization. Dresses and separates will reflect who the Celia Grace bride really is – the new generation of empowered, ethical and fashionable women. Sustainability is a top priority for Colleen, but She knows road to total sustainability takes time.

"Some fabrics currently used in production are sustainable, but others aren't as sustainable as what we want. To avoid waste, we are repurposing them and sourcing high-quality, sustainably produced fabrics moving forward," says Colleen.

Celia Grace isn't and doesn't want to be part of fast fashion. The summer pre-launch will unveil just five new, versatile bridal looks.

About Colleen Bankovich

Colleen lives in Western PA where she exclusively designs and handcrafts her own accessory line, Kata Banko Couture. She has designed and handcrafted couture veils, hairpieces, garters, dresses and jewelry since 2006. Her pieces have been styled with gowns from Lindee Daniel, Tara LaTour, Galia Lahav, Rebecca Schoneveld, Ines DiSanto, Rue De Seine and Daughters of Simone.

About Celia Grace

With each dress sold, Celia Grace donates a school uniform through Tailored for Education. Our dressmakers are guaranteed a safe and empowering work environment and a fair wage, allowing them to see doctors and take their children to school. We use many natural fiber fabrics, including handmade heirloom eco silks, made using no electricity and very little water or chemicals. Our dyes come only from renewable sources using reduced quantities of chemicals without compromising the quality of the results. To learn more or to connect on social media, visit www.celia-grace.com

