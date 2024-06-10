Bridal Wear Market size is set to grow by USD 13.6 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in product premiumization boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bridal wear market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.6 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.34% during the forecast period. Increase in product premiumization is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased adoption of omnichannel strategy. However, declining marriage rates poses a challenge. Key market players include America Clothing Express Inc., ASOS Plc, BBXco Inc., Cut Srl, Davids Bridal LLC, ELIE SAAB, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, House of Anita Dongre Pvt. Ltd., JLM Couture, Justin Alexander, Klienfeld Bridal Corp., Manish Malhotra, Monique Lhuillier Inc., Morilee LLC, Naeem Khan Ltd., SAN PATRICK S.L.U., SAU LEE, TMLL LTD., WHITE FACTORY HOLDING SLU, and Winnie Couture Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global bridal wear market 2024-2028

Bridal Wear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.34% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 13.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Key companies profiled America Clothing Express Inc., ASOS Plc, BBXco Inc., Cut Srl, Davids Bridal LLC, ELIE SAAB, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, House of Anita Dongre Pvt. Ltd., JLM Couture, Justin Alexander, Klienfeld Bridal Corp., Manish Malhotra, Monique Lhuillier Inc., Morilee LLC, Naeem Khan Ltd., SAN PATRICK S.L.U., SAU LEE, TMLL LTD., WHITE FACTORY HOLDING SLU, and Winnie Couture Inc.

Market Driver

The bridal wear market is experiencing a notable shift towards an omnichannel approach. This strategy combines online and offline sales channels to offer consumers a consistent shopping experience. Key factors fueling this trend include changing consumer habits, improved customer service, and expanded reach. Brides now prefer seamless journeys across websites, social media, stores, and apps. Retailers benefit from personalized experiences, convenience, and a broader customer base. Overall, the omnichannel strategy is a crucial growth driver in the bridal wear market.

The bridal wear market is thriving with various trends in gowns, dresses, shoes, and accessories. Brides are opting for unique designs, such as off-shoulder, ball gowns, and A-line bridal dresses. Accesories like belts, headpieces, and jewelry are essential additions to complete the look. Shoes are also becoming a fashion statement, with brides choosing comfortable yet stylish options.

Bridesmaids' dresses are following the same trends, with colors ranging from pastels to bold hues. Wedding dresses are being made from different fabrics like chiffon, satin, and lace. Shoes, too, come in various styles, including flats, heels, and boots. Brides are also considering custom-made bridal wear for a more personalized touch. Overall, the bridal wear market is witnessing a surge in creativity and innovation.

Market Challenges

The global bridal wear market faces challenges due to decreasing marriage rates. Factors such as evolving social norms, economic conditions, and generational preferences contribute to this trend. Rising wedding expenses, particularly in metropolitan areas with high housing costs, force couples to delay marriage and cohabit instead. In countries like China and India , societal changes also impact marriage rates, negatively affecting market growth during the forecast period.

and , societal changes also impact marriage rates, negatively affecting market growth during the forecast period. The bridal wear market faces several challenges. Demand for unique and affordable designs is increasing. Sashes, belts, and headpieces are popular accessories. However, competition is high due to numerous brands offering similar products. Dresses made from undergarments, corsets, and shawls are also in demand.

Customization is key to attracting customers. However, maintaining quality and timely delivery is a challenge. Additionally, keeping up with fashion trends and sustainability practices is essential. Dresses made from underrated materials like silk and chiffon are gaining popularity. Overall, the bridal wear market requires innovative designs, affordable pricing, and excellent customer service to thrive.

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Gown

2.2 Traditional wear Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Offline- The offline distribution channel of the global bridal wear market includes bridal boutiques, department stores, and specialty retailers. Bridal boutiques offer a personalized shopping experience with expert consultants. Department stores provide a one-stop shopping experience with a variety of bridal wear and related accessories. Specialty retailers, including exclusive brand stores, offer a comprehensive selection of bridal wear and help vendors reduce distribution costs. Trained personnel in offline stores provide valuable product information, enhancing the customer experience and increasing sales. Offline distribution channels generate higher revenues in the bridal wear market due to the personalized service and expert advice offered.

Research Analysis

The bridal wear market encompasses a vast array of products designed to enhance the beauty and elegance of brides on their special day. This market includes bridal gowns and wedding dresses, crafted in various styles such as custom bridal wear, designer bridal gowns, and traditional sarees or lehengas. Bridal accessories, including bridal veils, bridal shoes, bridal jewelry, and bridal headpieces, add finishing touches to the bridal look.

Bridesmaids don dresses that complement the bridal gown, while groomsmen wear tuxedos or formal attire. Flower girls wear adorable dresses, and wedding bands and engagement rings are essential for the exchange of vows. Bridal boutiques offer a wide range of bridal couture, from bridal lingerie and corsets to wedding gloves and hair accessories. Bridal clutches, wedding tiaras, bridal fascinators, bridal garters, and undergarments complete the bridal ensemble.

Market Research Overview

The Bridal Wear market encompasses a wide range of fashion trends and styles for brides-to-be. From elegant gowns and traditional lehengas to modern sarees and chic jumpsuits, this market caters to diverse cultural and personal preferences. Bridal wear is often adorned with intricate embroidery, luxurious fabrics, and exquisite embellishments, making each piece a unique and cherished addition to a bride's wardrobe.

The market also offers various accessories such as veils, headpieces, and jewelry to complete the bridal look. With the increasing popularity of destination weddings and fusion fashion, the Bridal Wear market continues to evolve and innovate, providing brides with endless options to express their individuality and style on their special day.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Gown



Traditional Wear

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

