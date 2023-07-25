Bridal wear market size is to grow by USD 13.88 billion from 2022 to 2027|Growing product premiumization drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bridal wear market size will grow by USD 13.88 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market will progress at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The bridal wear market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bridal Wear Market 2023-2027

Bridal wear market - Vendor Landscape

The global bridal wear market is marked by the presence of both regional and international vendors. Some of the key vendors operating in the market are ELIE SAAB, JLM Couture, Justin Alexander, LVMH, and Vera Wang. The above-mentioned key players are dominating the market with their differentiated products. The bridal wear market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offerings

ASOS Plc - The company offers bridal wear such as the ASOS EDITION pearl grid embellished bodycon midi dress.

Davids Bridal LLC - The company offers bridal wear such as Davids' collection off-shoulder satin gown wedding dresses.

ELIE SAAB - The company offers bridal wear such as Bridal Spring 2023 wedding dresses.

Bridal wear market - Key Market Segmentation

This bridal wear market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (gown and traditional wear), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The offline segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes brick-and-mortar stores or traditional retail channels as well as bridal boutiques, department stores, and specialty retailers. Bridal boutiques offer a wide range of wedding dresses, bridal accessories, bridesmaid dresses, and other related products. Specialty retailers include exclusive brand stores, multi-brand stores, boutiques, apparel stores, and fashion and luxury goods stores. The availability of trained staff boosts the growth of the offline segment. Hence, the increasing prevalence of offline distribution channels is expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Bridal wear market - Regional Market Outlook

North America will account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional growth of the bridal wear market can be attributed to factors such as a strong economy and high disposable income. The high disposable income encourages high spending in various segments of the wedding industry. Furthermore, factors such as the high adoption of fashion trends and the presence of several vendors in the US and Canada also drive the bridal wear market in the North American region. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the bridal wear market in North America during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Companies Mentioned

America Clothing Express Inc.

ASOS Plc

BBXco Inc.

Cut Srl

Davids Bridal LLC

ELIE SAAB

H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB

House of Anita Dongre Pvt. Ltd.

JLM Couture

Justin Alexander

Klienfeld Bridal Corp.

Manish Malhotra

Monique Lhuillier Inc.

Morilee LLC

Naeem Khan Ltd.

SAN PATRICK S.L.U.

SAU LEE

TMLL LTD.

WHITE FACTORY HOLDING SLU

Winnie Couture Inc.

Bridal wear market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers boosting market growth

The increase in product premiumization drives the growth of the bridal wear market. Premiumization offers high-quality, luxurious, and exclusive products to cater to the changing preferences of consumers. Consumers are willing to spend more on premium bridal wear because of the rising disposable incomes. Also, they prefer unique and personalized experiences, such as innovative designs and limited-edition collections. Furthermore, bridal wear brands continuously change their offerings to meet the expectations of consumers who prioritize quality, exclusivity, and a personalized touch. Hence, factors like premiumization drive market growth for bridal wear during the forecast period.

Significant Trends influencing market growth

The increased adoption of the omnichannel strategy is an emerging bridal wear market trend. To provide customers with a seamless and consistent shopping experience, brands utilize an omnichannel strategy as modern consumers use multiple channels for shopping. Furthermore, with omnichannel strategies, retailers can offer a more personalized and convenient experience to customers by using an omnichannel strategy. Also, the rising adoption of an omnichannel strategy is fueled by factors such as the demand for a seamless and personalized shopping experience that caters to evolving consumer preferences and leverages the benefits of online and offline channels. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of bridal wear during the forecast period.

Key Challenges hindering market growth

The availability of counterfeit products hinders market growth for bridal wear. Replicas of designer wedding dresses, accessories, and other related products are referred to as counterfeit products in the market. Counterfeit bridal wear is sold at lower prices and thus, harms the reputation of renowned brands, which can lead to negative reviews and loss of trust. Furthermore, unauthorized manufacturers and sellers imitate the designs, logos, and other aspects of popular bridal wear brands. Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of the bridal wear market during the forecast period.

Bridal Wear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled America Clothing Express Inc., ASOS Plc, BBXco Inc., Cut Srl, Davids Bridal LLC, ELIE SAAB, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, House of Anita Dongre Pvt. Ltd., JLM Couture, Justin Alexander, Klienfeld Bridal Corp., Manish Malhotra, Monique Lhuillier Inc., Morilee LLC, Naeem Khan Ltd., SAN PATRICK S.L.U., SAU LEE, TMLL LTD., WHITE FACTORY HOLDING SLU, and Winnie Couture Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

