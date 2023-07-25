Bridal wear market size is to grow by USD 13.88 billion from 2022 to 2027|Growing product premiumization drives market growth - Technavio

25 Jul, 2023, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bridal wear market size will grow by USD 13.88 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market will progress at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!
The bridal wear market covers the following areas:
Bridal wear market - Vendor Landscape
The global bridal wear market is marked by the presence of both regional and international vendors. Some of the key vendors operating in the market are ELIE SAAB, JLM Couture, Justin Alexander, LVMH, and Vera Wang. The above-mentioned key players are dominating the market with their differentiated products. The bridal wear market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Vendor Offerings
- ASOS Plc - The company offers bridal wear such as the ASOS EDITION pearl grid embellished bodycon midi dress.
- Davids Bridal LLC - The company offers bridal wear such as Davids' collection off-shoulder satin gown wedding dresses.
- ELIE SAAB - The company offers bridal wear such as Bridal Spring 2023 wedding dresses.
Bridal wear market - Key Market Segmentation
This bridal wear market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (gown and traditional wear), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- The offline segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes brick-and-mortar stores or traditional retail channels as well as bridal boutiques, department stores, and specialty retailers. Bridal boutiques offer a wide range of wedding dresses, bridal accessories, bridesmaid dresses, and other related products. Specialty retailers include exclusive brand stores, multi-brand stores, boutiques, apparel stores, and fashion and luxury goods stores. The availability of trained staff boosts the growth of the offline segment. Hence, the increasing prevalence of offline distribution channels is expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
Bridal wear market - Regional Market Outlook
- North America will account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional growth of the bridal wear market can be attributed to factors such as a strong economy and high disposable income. The high disposable income encourages high spending in various segments of the wedding industry. Furthermore, factors such as the high adoption of fashion trends and the presence of several vendors in the US and Canada also drive the bridal wear market in the North American region. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the bridal wear market in North America during the forecast period.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Companies Mentioned
- America Clothing Express Inc.
- ASOS Plc
- BBXco Inc.
- Cut Srl
- Davids Bridal LLC
- ELIE SAAB
- H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB
- House of Anita Dongre Pvt. Ltd.
- JLM Couture
- Justin Alexander
- Klienfeld Bridal Corp.
- Manish Malhotra
- Monique Lhuillier Inc.
- Morilee LLC
- Naeem Khan Ltd.
- SAN PATRICK S.L.U.
- SAU LEE
- TMLL LTD.
- WHITE FACTORY HOLDING SLU
- Winnie Couture Inc.
Bridal wear market - Market Dynamics
Major Drivers boosting market growth
The increase in product premiumization drives the growth of the bridal wear market. Premiumization offers high-quality, luxurious, and exclusive products to cater to the changing preferences of consumers. Consumers are willing to spend more on premium bridal wear because of the rising disposable incomes. Also, they prefer unique and personalized experiences, such as innovative designs and limited-edition collections. Furthermore, bridal wear brands continuously change their offerings to meet the expectations of consumers who prioritize quality, exclusivity, and a personalized touch. Hence, factors like premiumization drive market growth for bridal wear during the forecast period.
Significant Trends influencing market growth
The increased adoption of the omnichannel strategy is an emerging bridal wear market trend. To provide customers with a seamless and consistent shopping experience, brands utilize an omnichannel strategy as modern consumers use multiple channels for shopping. Furthermore, with omnichannel strategies, retailers can offer a more personalized and convenient experience to customers by using an omnichannel strategy. Also, the rising adoption of an omnichannel strategy is fueled by factors such as the demand for a seamless and personalized shopping experience that caters to evolving consumer preferences and leverages the benefits of online and offline channels. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of bridal wear during the forecast period.
Key Challenges hindering market growth
The availability of counterfeit products hinders market growth for bridal wear. Replicas of designer wedding dresses, accessories, and other related products are referred to as counterfeit products in the market. Counterfeit bridal wear is sold at lower prices and thus, harms the reputation of renowned brands, which can lead to negative reviews and loss of trust. Furthermore, unauthorized manufacturers and sellers imitate the designs, logos, and other aspects of popular bridal wear brands. Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of the bridal wear market during the forecast period.
|
Bridal Wear Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 13.88 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
4.42
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
America Clothing Express Inc., ASOS Plc, BBXco Inc., Cut Srl, Davids Bridal LLC, ELIE SAAB, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, House of Anita Dongre Pvt. Ltd., JLM Couture, Justin Alexander, Klienfeld Bridal Corp., Manish Malhotra, Monique Lhuillier Inc., Morilee LLC, Naeem Khan Ltd., SAN PATRICK S.L.U., SAU LEE, TMLL LTD., WHITE FACTORY HOLDING SLU, and Winnie Couture Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global bridal wear market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global bridal wear market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Gown - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Gown - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Gown - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Gown - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Gown - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Traditional wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Traditional wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Traditional wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Traditional wear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Traditional wear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
- Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 109: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 America Clothing Express Inc.
- Exhibit 111: America Clothing Express Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: America Clothing Express Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: America Clothing Express Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.4 ASOS Plc
- Exhibit 114: ASOS Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 115: ASOS Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 116: ASOS Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 117: ASOS Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: ASOS Plc - Segment focus
- 12.5 BBXco Inc.
- Exhibit 119: BBXco Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: BBXco Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: BBXco Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Davids Bridal LLC
- Exhibit 122: Davids Bridal LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Davids Bridal LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Davids Bridal LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Davids Bridal LLC - Key offerings
- 12.7 ELIE SAAB
- Exhibit 126: ELIE SAAB - Overview
- Exhibit 127: ELIE SAAB - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: ELIE SAAB - Key offerings
- 12.8 H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB
- Exhibit 129: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Overview
- Exhibit 130: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Key news
- Exhibit 132: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Segment focus
- 12.9 House of Anita Dongre Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 134: House of Anita Dongre Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: House of Anita Dongre Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: House of Anita Dongre Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 JLM Couture
- Exhibit 137: JLM Couture - Overview
- Exhibit 138: JLM Couture - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: JLM Couture - Key offerings
- 12.11 Justin Alexander
- Exhibit 140: Justin Alexander - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Justin Alexander - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: Justin Alexander - Key offerings
- 12.12 Klienfeld Bridal Corp.
- Exhibit 143: Klienfeld Bridal Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Klienfeld Bridal Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: Klienfeld Bridal Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Manish Malhotra
- Exhibit 146: Manish Malhotra - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Manish Malhotra - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: Manish Malhotra - Key offerings
- 12.14 SAN PATRICK S.L.U.
- Exhibit 149: SAN PATRICK S.L.U. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: SAN PATRICK S.L.U. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: SAN PATRICK S.L.U. - Key offerings
- 12.15 SAU LEE
- Exhibit 152: SAU LEE - Overview
- Exhibit 153: SAU LEE - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: SAU LEE - Key offerings
- 12.16 TMLL LTD.
- Exhibit 155: TMLL LTD. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: TMLL LTD. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: TMLL LTD. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Winnie Couture Inc.
- Exhibit 158: Winnie Couture Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Winnie Couture Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: Winnie Couture Inc. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 164: Research methodology
- Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 166: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations
