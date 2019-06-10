BrIDeA - for the Bride in Every Woman

The collection that harked back to both the classics of modern design like Yves Saint Laurent and Elie Saab, as well as to the archetype mixture of femininity and feminism was in Thomas's words "the collection for women at the threshold of girlhood and womanhood, compassing everything in a woman – angel, princess, Valkyrie and warrior blending sass, charm, sexiness and power."

A ballroom gown is every girl's daydream, Cinderella's midnight dress in shimmer and white with specks of gold – the classic white girl–frock morphed into an adult's. In a way, it acknowledges that no matter how much we change, we are still the same inside, yearning to be Elsa in Frozen.

The White Repertoire showcase was a rare blend of Avant-Garde and Haute Couture, with the theatre of opera and the drama of salsa, in materials as varied as silk and georgette with crowns, headgears, frills and feathers, embellished by long trails like princesses in church aisles and movie stars at Cannes.

The collection's finale was the white-gold gown which transformed from white to gold with the swish of a hand. Modelled by current Miss India Anukreethy Vas, it was the classic bridal that ends most fashion walks – and yet unique in that it blended both the white of Western bridal gowns as well as the gold that's endemic to Indian weddings, because the modern woman is glocal (global + local), a mixture of where she comes from as well as what she wants to conquer.

Last season, Thomas Abraham was handpicked to design for all 30 finalists of Femina Miss India 2018 and is today, known as a trailblazing innovator in fashion, interiors, and architecture, creating some of the most scintillating collections unfurled in recent years.

At the moment, he's preparing to exhibit at fashion weeks around the world, including London Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week – and is currently in the process of designing unique collections for each of them, for the Fall of 2019.



Media Contact:

Thomas Abraham

+91-9980516990

Chairman

Idea Design School

SOURCE IDeA Design House