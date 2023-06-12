Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T) Hosts Global Intellect Summit to Accelerate Global Inclusiveness and Partnerships to Build a $500 Billion Business Ecosystem

Third Annual B2T Summit to be Held at Nasdaq on June 22, 2023 - Prominent Global Business Leaders to Deliver Actionable Results and Make Worldwide Inclusion Profitable and Scalable

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T), the technology company that accelerates inclusion and understanding to drive business growth by leveraging a global network to facilitate business partnerships and networking, will sponsor its third annual Global Intellect Summit at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on June 22. The B2T Global Intellect Summit is a gathering of prominent corporate, educational, financial, and non-profit leaders to address the challenges of building an inclusive business ecosystem and strategies to connect global corporations to diverse-owned companies.

The Global Intellect Summit agenda will focus on potential solutions to building a global and inclusive ecosystem, enabling corporate leaders to partner with businesses, financial institutions, and educators from around the world to leverage technology to tackle global business challenges. Panel discussions will include Access to Capital, Strategic Growth and Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions/IPOs, fireside chat on Bridging 2 Communities, and the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony.

"Industry leaders talk about diversity as a social issue, but strategic corporations understand that diversity and inclusiveness improve business results. Inclusiveness means offering people from a multitude of backgrounds a seat at the table to provide insight and influence strategy," said Eric Kelly, Founder and Chairman of B2T. "The challenge is that while global corporations are inclined to partner with diverse-owned businesses, they do not have the technology to tap into the businesses out there, which is the solution B2T has built."

"With the power of the Global Intellect Summit, the continued commitment of our esteemed guests, companies, and Nasdaq, we collectively aim to build a $500 billion ecosystem to drive transformative change for all," continues Kelly.

"We are proud to host the 3rd annual Global Intellect Summit with Bridge 2 Technologies at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square," said Nelson Griggs, President of Capital Access Platforms at Nasdaq. "The summit provides a platform for industry leaders to come together and discuss how to build a global and inclusive ecosystem to help drive impact and change."

"Technology is a key accelerator in helping close economic, health and education gaps. B2T, a technology platform, was founded to address these issues by connecting diverse companies with global corporations and facilitating meaningful, profitable partnerships, providing opportunities for all, while creating social change," said David L. Steward, Founder and Chairman of World Wide Technology. "World Wide Technology was built on the premise of innovation and technology to drive better business outcomes. As a member of the B2T ecosystem, World Wide Technology is able to further reinforce its founding principles."

"Technology can be a great equalizer, and Cisco is committed to power an inclusive future for all," said Jason W. Gallo, Global VP of Partner Sales, Cisco. "We are excited to again participate in the Global Intellect Summit where we'll discuss business challenges and explore new opportunities that benefit our customers and global network of partners."

McKinsey research shows that companies led by diverse leadership outperform others by 36%. Inclusivity promotes a breadth of perspective, and embracing a global intellect enables organizations to build their business while affecting change. The Global Intellect Summit provides an opportunity to discuss and execute practical solutions to bridge the diversity gap, promote equality and social parity, and drive actionable results.

Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T) is a global next-generation technology company that is changing the way businesses engage around the world and delivers actionable results that will positively affect future generations. B2T is built on global intellect and inclusiveness through a robust business ecosystem that strives to solve the systemic lack of inclusiveness, access to capital, and connectivity that many businesses around the world face today. As such, B2T works with industry leaders to leverage technology as an accelerator to expand opportunities, drive change, and realize outstanding performance.

