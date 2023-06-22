Bridge 2 Technologies Launches Private Platform to Build a Global Inclusive Business Ecosystem

B2T Platform Uses Technology to Address Inclusion, Connecting Global Corporations, Business Leaders, Educators, and Diverse Businesses to promote Partnerships, Opportunities, and Business Growth

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T), the technology company that accelerates inclusion and understanding to drive business growth by leveraging a global network to facilitate business partnerships and networking, today announced the launch of the B2T Platform. The announcement was made at the third annual Global Intellect Summit at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City - a gathering of founding members, and prominent corporate, educational, financial, and non-profit leaders to address the challenges of building an inclusive business ecosystem and strategies to connect global corporations to diverse-owned companies.

Eric Kelly, Founder and Chairman of Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T), created the B2T platform to address the problem of business inclusivity and determined that the solution required a global initiative driven by technology. The B2T Platform provides the resources to connect global corporations and investors with diverse-owned businesses to facilitate business to business (B2B) partnerships. The platform will assist major corporations in overcoming the complex challenges associated with identifying and partnering with diverse companies as potential partners, board members, and suppliers.

The B2T platform was created as a global and inclusive online platform where industry leaders, diverse businesses, non-profits, educators, mentors, talent, and communities connect and collaborate. The platform will assist major corporations in overcoming the complex challenges associated with identifying and partnering with diverse companies as potential partners, board members, and suppliers.

Forward thinking global corporations understand and recognize that ethnic, cultural, and gender diversity are linked to profitability. According to McKinsey reports , corporations with diverse leadership financially outperform those who are not, and are better able to meet the needs of their customers and stakeholders while improving their bottom line.

Global corporations seek to close the diversity and inclusivity gap but the challenge is finding an efficient way to partner with qualified and scalable businesses. B2T provides the resources to connect Providers (global corporations and investors) with Seekers (diverse-owned businesses) to facilitate business to business (B2B) partnerships. Providers are prequalified as having opportunities and a need for diverse resources. Seekers apply to the B2T platform and are invited to ensure they have the required business profile and ability to scale.

Additionally, the B2T platform will help qualified businesses enhance their portfolios and scalability by offering critical business and funding resources. This feature ensures that all Seekers are also given ample opportunities to apply for the various projects and positions posted by global corporations.

"B2T has developed a unique and innovative platform that addresses economic parity, accelerates social change, and will reshape the future of global business," said Alden J. McDonald Jr., CEO of Liberty Bank. "Developing trust, serving our communities, and providing flexible banking services to those underserved have been the cornerstones for Liberty Bank. As part of the B2T ecosystem, we will be able to further empower those in need and continue to be a catalyst for positive change."

"I had the honor of attending the 2022 B2T Global Intellect Summit and it was a life changing experience. As a law firm with expansion objectives, I was able to network with business leaders from around the United States and the world. Moreover, the B2T ecosystem has since realized a positive outcome for James Carter & Associates, LLC," said James Carter, Managing Partner at James Carter and Associates LLC.

"Today, James Carter & Associates, LLC, an MBE certified law firm, and the AM 200 law firm Adams & Reese have forged a unique business alliance that is well positioned to handle a wide array of legal matters for tech companies and beyond. This new law firm alliance is already representing new business clients. I am excited to participate in the 2023 B2T Global Intellect Summit and look forward to securing additional opportunities as part of the game changing B2T platform," Carter continued.

"We took a hard look at the problem of business inclusivity and determined that the solution required a global initiative driven by technology. We are dismantling barriers and unleashing the full potential of technology to empower businesses of all backgrounds to compete on a global scale," said Eric Kelly, Founder and Chairman of B2T.

"I am so proud to be able to officially launch our B2T platform at our Global Intellectual Summit during the week of Juneteenth, which allows us to commemorate and understand the critical topics related to race, ethnicity, and creating a legacy of inclusivity. Additionally, I want to thank all the companies, the Nasdaq and the amazing people who have supported both our summit and the B2T platform. Our platform is designed to be an agent of change by accelerating partnerships in an inclusive ecosystem," Kelly continued.

Using the B2T platform, Providers can proactively search for Seekers using different criteria, such as diversity category (e.g., women-owned), specialization, and geography. Opportunities posted on the Providers' profile page are also open so Seekers can introduce themselves. Seekers also can look for other resources such as capital or investment.

The B2T platform provides members with the following:

Profiles – Allows corporations and diverse and women owned businesses to curate a unique profile that will introduce opportunities and company capabilities to the B2T community.

Opportunities – Corporations can post project requests, capital funding, partnership opportunities, and amplify it to thousands of qualified businesses in the B2T global ecosystem.

Community – B2T members can create peer circles to collaborate with companies with similar areas of interest and opportunities (e.g., Healthcare, Technology, Chief Procurement Officers).

Inspiration – B2T members are invited to learn about the latest trends and success stories from fellow members.

Institute - All members of the B2T community are encouraged to engage in curated content relevant to their industry, such as the latest news, white papers, videos, and other pertinent information.

Resources – Members may utilize resources to schedule meetups, learn about business etiquette, unspoken rules, funding, mentors, and much more.

For more information, visit https://theb2t.com to learn how to apply to be a Provider or Seeker and bridge the diversity gap.

About Bridge 2 Technologies

Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T) is a global next-generation technology company that is changing the way businesses engage around the world – delivering actionable results that will positively affect future generations. B2T is built on global intellect and inclusiveness through a robust business ecosystem that strives to accelerate inclusiveness, provide access to capital, and connectivity, and work with industry leaders to leverage technology as a catalyst to expand opportunities, drive change, and realize outstanding performance.

For more information about Bridge 2 Technologies, visit https://theb2t.com.

Media Contacts:

Michele Nachum, Firecracker PR

[email protected]

Kristen Hoff, Firecracker PR

[email protected]

1-888-317-4687 ext. 702

SOURCE Bridge 2 Technologies