BRIDGE Announces Appointment of MilkPEP CEO Yin Woon Rani as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors to Help the Industry Operationalize Inclusion

News provided by

BRIDGE

13 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

DEI, Marketing and Business Leaders from Colgate-Palmolive, E&J Gallo, Havas Media, Publicis Group, and XR Extreme Reach Also Elected to the Board to Further BRIDGE's Mission

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIDGE, the only independent DEI trade organization to serve the global marketing industry, today announced the appointment of Yin Woon Rani, CEO and CMO of MilkPEP, as Vice Chair as well as the appointment of 5 new leaders to its board of directors. The latest appointments will bolster the organization's growing impact across the industry.

Rani will support the inimitable Board Chair, Jonita Wilson, Chief Diversity Officer of Discover Financial.

"Yin Woon Rani is a fierce champion of inclusion and a highly recognized industry leader who leads by example by promoting a culture of diversity, inclusion and equity,"  said Sheryl Daija, founder and CEO of BRIDGE.  "A friend, colleague and inspiration, Yin has been instrumental in guiding our success and will play an essential role in our future development." 

Added board chair Jonita Wilson, "I could not think of anyone I would rather work with as our Board Vice-Chair. Yin is unwavering in her commitment to inclusion and her impact is felt across all the BRIDGE programs and initiatives - each created to help companies operationalize inclusion as a business practice across the organization. Yin's election was unanimous by all on our board."

"BRIDGE's mission is close to my heart and I am ready to take on more responsibility alongside a peer group of the world's top champions of inclusion," said Woon Rani. "In its inaugural year, BRIDGE has accomplished significant milestones–cultivating inclusion in the marketing industry, expanding our board of directors, hosting our inaugural BRIDGE retreat, and collaborating with industry leaders and academics on research to launch the groundbreaking IMAX framework. I'm excited to continue this momentum together as we journey into 2024."

As Woon Rani steps into the Vice Chair role, BRIDGE has also elected the following leaders to its already impressive board:

  • Diana Haussling, SVP, GM, Consumer Experience & Growth, Colgate-Palmolive
  • Jacqueline Crombie, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Leader, E&J Gallo Winery
  • Joy Allen-Altimare, Chief Revenue Officer, Havas Media
  • Geraldine White, Chief Diversity Officer, Publicis Groupe
  • Meredith Brace, Chief Marketing Officer, XR Extreme Reach

"With the appointment of Yin as Vice Chair and the addition of incredible industry leaders to our board we're witnessing a transformational moment for BRIDGE," said Daija. "We are shifting from startup to unstoppable."

For more information about BRIDGE's new board, please visit http://www.wearebridge.com or contact us at [email protected].

About BRIDGE

Launched in 2022, BRIDGE is a member-driven 501C6. We help companies bridge the gaps that have created inequities for under-represented and untapped communities in the workplace, workforce and marketplace. With the variety of programs that BRIDGE offers including proprietary research, storytelling workshops, best practices, events and more, we identify and dismantle the structures in place to drive systemic change in belonging, representation, inclusion, diversity and equity (BRIDGE is an acronym for these constructs). Our long term goal is to create a comprehensive BRIDGE agenda for companies and certify against its implementation and impact. BRIDGE is an inclusive organization that welcomes support and participation from all companies in the global marketing industry as well as like-minded academics and DEI champions. We are stronger together. Visit BRIDGE to learn more and join (http://www.wearebridge.com).

Media Contact: Linzy Meija, [email protected]

SOURCE BRIDGE

