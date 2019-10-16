Bridge API Deployed by First Multiple Listing Service

SEATTLE, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Interactive®, ( http://www.bridgeinteractive.com/ ), the technology company focused on helping real estate brokers, MLSs, and software developers innovate more rapidly with real estate data, announced that Atlanta's First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) has chosen Bridge API to enable easier data access for its members.

Bridge is dedicated to improving data processes for the real estate industry. The Bridge API was the first Platinum RESO certified API and by enabling Bridge API, FMLS brings on a solution that enables fast, modern and accurate data distribution. Bridge also offers a path to both NAR-mandated certifications for RESO Data Dictionary and Web API. The Bridge API is a modern, well-documented API that includes all the functionality afforded by RETS and wraps it in a simple, easy to use format.

FMLS data consumers will also be able to take advantage of Virtual RETS (vRETS), a new feature within the Bridge API platform that allows brokers and vendors to get listing data just as they would with a legacy RETS server. This makes MLSs backwards-compatible with existing data transport standards, allowing data consumers to make RETS requests and receive data in a familiar format. MLSs will no longer have the additional overhead associated with maintaining RETS users, but can support them moving forward.

"FMLS is a leading multiple listing service product and data services provider for real estate brokers and agents in Georgia," said Jeremy Crawford, President & Chief Executive Officer, First Multiple Listing Service, and former Chief Executive Officer of the Real Estate Standards Organization. "In order to continue our organization's history of providing leading technology and tools to our membership, we have chosen Bridge API, which is certified at the Platinum level by the Real Estate Standards Organization, and allows brokers and technology companies access to MLS data via the latest standard created by RESO. With the platform providing simplified listing data management and greater control of our data, we are able to provide our brokers the highest level of data access in the most efficient way."

"Bridge API is moving the industry forward by modernizing the way real estate manages and distributes its data," said Turan Tekin, Co-Founder of Bridge Interactive. "FMLS choosing Bridge API is a nod to where our industry is going and we are excited to enable multiple listing services across the country to transition into the future of real estate data."

FMLS joins nearly 50 MLSs with more than 583,000 members in choosing the Bridge API as a more secure and simplified solution for managing data easily.

About Bridge Interactive

Founded more than a decade ago, Bridge Interactive is a technology company that builds solutions for real estate brokers and MLSs. Brokers and MLSs that use Bridge products are able to move faster and provide better marketing and more innovation to their customers. Bridge Interactive is owned by Zillow, Inc.

