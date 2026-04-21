BRIDGE Appoints Morgan Jetto As Executive Vice President, Business Development & Ecosystems

Industry Veteran to Lead Strategic Partnerships as BRIDGE Extends Its Position as the Trusted Partner for Audience Targeting, Curation, and Agentic Audience Targeting

NEW YORK, Apr. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIDGE, the verified people-data layer for advertising and marketing, today announced the appointment of Morgan Jetto as Executive Vice President, Business Development & Ecosystems. In this newly created role, Jetto will drive BRIDGE's partnership strategy, expand its ecosystem of data and media integrations, and accelerate revenue growth across its key growth verticals as demand for verified data surges.

"Morgan brings a rare combination of deep industry relationships, strategic vision, and hands-on execution," said Robert Rose, CEO of BRIDGE. "The industry is moving toward verified identity, curated audiences advertisers can trust, and agentic audience targeting that needs real, consent-audited people data underneath it. BRIDGE sits at the center of all three shifts, and Morgan's leadership will help us extend that foundation to every agency, platform, and AI builder who needs it."

Jetto joins BRIDGE from Verve Group, where he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager. His career spans nearly two decades of proven senior roles in AdTech and MarTech — including global partnerships at Yahoo, client leadership at GroupM, as well as board and advisory roles — with a consistent focus on building partnerships at the intersection of data, media, and emerging technology.

"BRIDGE has built something genuinely differentiated — a verified, people-based data foundation the industry urgently needs, and an architecture built for the next generation of agentic audience targeting," said Jetto. "I'm excited to join at this critical and pivotal moment and help expand the ecosystem of partners, platforms, and clients who can benefit from the differentiated foundation BRIDGE has built— and I'm just getting started."

BRIDGE is the verified people-data layer for advertising and marketing — the trusted foundation agencies, brands, platforms, and AI builders rely on for audience targeting and curation. Every record is a real person, verified through the Data Safe™ methodology. The CONNECT platform activates the same verified person across CTV, digital, social, email, audio, programmatic, and direct mail, and is built for agentic audience targeting through Connect MCP. People Match™ closes the loop with deterministic attribution. BRIDGE powers 160,000+ campaigns annually and has been ranked #1 for data accuracy by Truthset — an independent third party — for five consecutive years. The graph includes 412.9M verified consumers and business people and 679.8M permission-based emails, anchored on SOC2, SOC3, and HIPAA compliance. Learn more at www.thebridgecorp.com.

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SOURCE BRIDGE