Bridge Bank Expands Capital Finance Group Adding Several New Positions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Bank today announced it has expanded its Capital Finance group, which provides a full complement of asset-based lending (ABL) and factoring solutions, by adding three key roles to support its national expansion and increased market demand. The group has added several new positions since its new managing director, Timothy Carstens, joined Bridge Bank in April 2020.

Filling the three key roles are Nick Nardulli, assistant vice president of portfolio management, Richard Biers, vice president of portfolio management and Steven Ogus, senior vice president of asset-based lending. The remainder of the positions added are supporting roles that will help manage the recent increase in volume and new relationships, as well as the continued anticipated market demand in the bank's asset-based lending product.

"The current economic environment continues to challenge businesses, potentially putting traditional commercial financing out of reach," said Tim Carstens, managing director of Bridge Bank's Capital Finance group. "Our growing team of experienced are well positioned to help businesses evaluate the merits of the ABL product to help them achieve their near- and long-term goals."

Nick Nardulli is an asset-based lending professional with more than five years of experience. Prior to joining Bridge Bank, he held positions at FGI Worldwide, LLC and TCJ Holdings, LLC. Nardulli is a graduate of NYU and holds certificates from the Commercial Finance Association and Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania/Coursera. Nick Nardulli can be reached at [email protected].

Richard Biers is an asset-based lending and leverage finance professional with nearly 10 years of experience. Prior to joining Bridge Bank, Biers was vice president in PNC Business Credit's Technology Finance Group. Biers started his career at Western Alliance Bank, the parent company of Bridge Bank, after graduating Cum Laude from Murray State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Finance. Richard Biers can be reached at [email protected].

Steven Ogus is a seasoned banking professional with more than 30 years of experience. Prior to joining Bridge Bank, Ogus was director of business development at Union Bank in San Diego. He has also served as senior vice president at Wells Fargo Capital Finance where he was responsible for developing capital structure solutions for the Southern California and Southwestern regions. Ogus has a Bachelor of Science from State University of New York, Plattsburgh College and an MBA from City University of New York, Baruch College. He is also a member of Connect, Corporate Director's Forum and Association for Corporate Growth. Steven Ogus can be reached at [email protected].

The Capital Finance group at Bridge Bank offers a range of asset-based and factoring solutions, including accounts receivable, inventory and invoice financing, to provide lines of credit and working capital. The group's expertise supports companies in manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology and more that are experiencing unusual market conditions that might hamper their ability to adhere to traditional covenants and credit structures.

About Bridge Bank

Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions. Founded in 2001 in Silicon Valley, Bridge Bank offers a better way to bank for small- to mid-market businesses across many industries, as well as emerging technology companies and the private equity community. Geared to serving both venture-backed and non-venture-backed companies, Bridge Bank delivers a broad scope of financial solutions including capital, equipment and working capital credit facilities, venture debt, treasury management, asset-based lending, SBA and commercial real estate loans, ESOP finance and a full line of international products and services. Based in San Jose, Bridge Bank has 17 offices in major markets across the country along with Western Alliance Bank's powerful array of specialized financial services. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation. One of the country's top-performing banking companies, Western Alliance was #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks in the most recent S&P Global Market Intelligence listing and ranks high on the Forbes "Best Banks in America" list year after year. For more information, visit bridgebank.com.

