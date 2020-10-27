Bridge Bank Expands Equity Fund Resources Group Hires Dragomir Sipovic, Vice President

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Bank today announced it has expanded its Equity Fund Resources group (EFR), by hiring Dragomir Sipovic, vice president, in its Boston office. Sipovic joins Bridge Bank from State Street Bank. He will be responsible for growing and managing the EFR subscription book of business as well as capital call lines of credit for small business investment companies (SBIC), private equity and venture capital funds.

The EFR group at Bridge Bank is a central hub for the private equity and venture capital communities and has a national focus, working to understand firm's unique needs and providing a range of financial solutions, including capital call lines, subscription facilities and providing lines of credit and working capital.

"We are strengthening our team to provide even greater support to the private equity and venture capital communities," said Guy Simpson, senior vice president and head of Equity Fund Resources at Bridge Bank. "Dragomir's extensive knowledge of the capital call process will be an asset for our team and the firms we work with."

"I'm excited to join the EFR group which is comprised of experienced professionals with a focus on client success," said Dragomir Sipovic, vice president. "I look forward to providing flexible financial solutions and exceptional service to private equity and venture capital firms."

A seasoned financial professional with more than 15 years of experience, Sipovic most recently was private equity portfolio manager and vice president with State Street Bank. Sipovic holds a dual MBA and Master of Science in Finance from Northeastern University, Boston. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Northeastern University, Boston.

Dragomir Sipovic can be reached at (617) 995-1329, or [email protected]

About Bridge Bank

Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions. Founded in 2001 in Silicon Valley, Bridge Bank offers a better way to bank for small-market and middle-market businesses across many industries, as well as emerging technology companies and the private equity community. Geared to serving both venture-backed and non-venture-backed companies, Bridge Bank delivers a broad scope of financial solutions including capital, equipment and working capital credit facilities, venture debt, treasury management, asset-based lending, SBA and commercial real estate loans, ESOP finance and a full line of international products and services. Based in San Jose, Bridge Bank has 16 offices in major markets across the country along with Western Alliance Bank's powerful array of specialized financial services. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation. One of the country's top-performing banking companies, Western Alliance has ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes "Best Banks in America" list for five consecutive years, 2016-2020, and was named #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks for 2019 by S&P Global Market Intelligence. For more information, visit bridgebank.com.

SOURCE Bridge Bank

Related Links

http://www.bridgebank.com

