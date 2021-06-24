Bridge Bank Extends $2.5 Million Credit Facility to NORCAL Ambulance

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Bank today announced its East Bay Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Banking Group has extended a $2.5 million credit facility to NORCAL Ambulance, a specialty-care transport company administratively based in Livermore, Calif. with stations throughout Northern California. The new credit facility will be used to expand NORCAL Ambulance's operations with $2 million allocated for new ambulances and $500,000 for gurneys.

"The last several years have brought significant growth to NORCAL Ambulance as we've expanded into new areas and further developed our levels of service," said Karla Nazareno, chief executive officer of NORCAL Ambulance. "Our partnership with Bridge Bank has been instrumental in our success. We have been with Bridge Bank since 2010 and feel confident that we can always count on them for their support and ability to meet our banking needs so that NORCAL can continue to meet the needs of the communities we serve."

NORCAL Ambulance has grown from a company that had 25 ambulances and 170 employees in 2011, to a business with more than 125 ambulances and over 650 employees today. Over the past year, NORCAL Ambulance has provided standby units to assist with COVID patient transport and has worked with communities throughout the Bay Area to provide emergency medical technicians (EMT's) to help with vaccination programs.

"While Bridge Bank is well-known for supporting companies in the technology and innovation sector, we certainly value our work and banking relationships with all kinds of businesses throughout Northern California," said Ryan Banta, senior director in Bridge Bank's East Bay C&I Banking Group. "With its mission to care for patients and families in the communities they serve with integrity, dignity and compassion, NORCAL Ambulance is an asset to our region and we couldn't be more pleased to help them expand their business."

The C&I Banking Group at Bridge Bank offers a full complement of business banking services to small- and mid-size companies operating across a variety of industries. Bridge Bank's C&I Banking Group is deeply rooted in the business community and part of an extensive network of professional service advisors, business managers, trusted advisors and entrepreneurs, offering clients access to a network and community of like-minded, business professionals.

