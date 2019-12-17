Bridge Bank Extends $4MM Credit Facility to H Code Media, Inc.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Bank today announced it has extended a credit facility to H Code Media, Inc., the leading technology platform offering a full suite of integrated marketing and media solutions for the U.S. Hispanic market. The new credit facility will be used to fund working capital needs and support growth initiatives.

"We've chosen Bridge Bank to help fuel the next stage of our growth," said Tony Gonzalez, president of H Code. "Through continued investment in our technology, Bridge Bank will help strengthen our position as the leading platform serving the U.S. Hispanic population, one of the most exciting, influential audience segments in digital advertising."

"We're very pleased to have the opportunity to work with the team at H Code," said Mark Breneman, senior vice president in Bridge Bank's Southern California Technology Banking Group. "We were able to craft a specialized credit facility to support their rapid growth and we look forward to being a part of their continued success."

About Bridge Bank

Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their growth ambitions. Founded in 2001 in Silicon Valley, Bridge Bank offers a better way to bank for small-market and middle-market businesses across many industries, as well as emerging technology companies and the private equity community. Geared to serving both venture-backed and non-venture-backed companies, Bridge Bank delivers a broad scope of financial solutions including growth capital, equipment and working capital credit facilities, venture debt, treasury management, asset-based lending, SBA and commercial real estate loans, ESOP finance and a full line of international products and services. Based in San Jose, Bridge Bank has 16 offices in major markets across the country along with Western Alliance Bank's powerful array of specialized financial services. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation. One of the country's top-performing banking companies, Western Alliance is ranked #1 regional bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence for 2018 and in the top 10 on the Forbes "Best Banks in America" list for four consecutive years, 2016-2019. For more information, visit bridgebank.com.

About H Code

Founded in 2015, H Code is the leading media entity reaching U.S. Hispanic consumers at scale digitally. The company was formed to better connect brands and advertisers with U.S. Hispanics online across all channels. It reaches this niche audience through digital and integrated campaigns that bring together targetable data, exclusive inventory, impactful creative, branded content, and more. Through H Code, brands can more effectively reach and influence Hispanics than with any other partner in the Hispanic market. Key clients include Disney Theatrical, Toyota, General Mills, Target, Walmart, Delta Air Lines, Chase, Kaiser Permanente, Clorox, Sprint, and USPS.

