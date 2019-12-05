Bridge Bank Extends $4MM Senior Debt Facility to Factor 75 LLC

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Bank today announced it has extended a senior debt facility to Factor 75 LLC. (Factor), a market-leading, online subscription service that delivers fresh, prepared, restaurant-quality meals that are uniquely positioned at the intersection of food and fitness.

"We're excited by the growth of our brand and it's important to us to have a technology focused bank that can work alongside us," said Mike Apostal, chief executive officer at Factor. "Bridge Bank really took the time to understand our business model and delivered a customized financial solution that will assist in our growth."

"Factor is clearly disrupting an archaic vertical and consumers are the real winners," said Mark Breneman, senior vice president of Bridge Bank's Southern California Technology Banking Group. "We're very pleased to be working with Mike and the team at Factor and look forward to supporting their future growth."

About Bridge Bank

Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their growth ambitions. Founded in 2001 in Silicon Valley, Bridge Bank offers a better way to bank for small-market and middle-market businesses across many industries, as well as emerging technology companies and the private equity community. Geared to serving both venture-backed and non-venture-backed companies, Bridge Bank delivers a broad scope of financial solutions including growth capital, equipment and working capital credit facilities, venture debt, treasury management, asset-based lending, SBA and commercial real estate loans, ESOP finance and a full line of international products and services. Based in San Jose, Bridge Bank has 16 offices in major markets across the country along with Western Alliance Bank's powerful array of specialized financial services. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation. One of the country's top-performing banking companies, Western Alliance is ranked #1 regional bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence for 2018 and in the top 10 on the Forbes "Best Banks in America" list for four consecutive years, 2016-2019. For more information, visit bridgebank.com.

About Factor

Factor is a fully-prepared meal delivery service that is taking a whole new approach to fresh-prepared food. The company's weekly rotating menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options are hand-crafted by gourmet chefs and optimized by dietitians. Every meal is free of refined sugars, gluten, soy, hormones, antibiotics and GMOs for healthy, clean eating. Factor is based in Batavia, IL and delivers anywhere in the contiguous U.S. For more information visit www.factor75.com or stay connected on Facebook and Instagram.

