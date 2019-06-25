Bridge Bank Opens New Office in Denver, Hires Matt Wysong and Chase Little

"We remain committed to growing in top tech markets across the nation," said Dan Myers, chief executive officer of Bridge Bank. "Denver is rapidly becoming a sought-after tech hub and is ranked one of the best cities for tech. The city of Denver has established itself as an ally to tech and innovation companies over the past few decades and has a growing talent base to draw from as new technology companies are launched from the area."

"Bridge Bank has worked with technology companies in the Mountain West region for many years, and we are excited to formally launch an office in Denver to better serve our clients in this geography," added Mike Lederman, senior vice president and western region director of Bridge Bank's technology banking group. "Matt and Chase have worked together in the past and will be great additions to our technology banking team."

Bridge Bank's Denver office will be led by Matt Wysong, who has over 15 years of experience in technology banking, including working with venture capitalists, private equity firms, attorneys, and CPAs. Prior to joining Bridge Bank, he served as managing director, regional vice president for the Mountain and Midwest technology and venture banking division at Wells Fargo, which he launched in 2014 after previously managing one of Silicon Valley Bank's regional lending teams. He holds an MBA from the University of Colorado Denver and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Colorado Boulder.

Joining Matt will be Chase Little, who has over 10 years of experience in technology banking including venture lending. Prior to joining Bridge Bank, Chase served as vice president for the Mountain and Southwest technology and life science divisions at Silicon Valley Bank. He holds an MBA from the University of Denver and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Washington.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to join the technology banking group at Bridge Bank and to have the opportunity to build out our regional coverage team in Denver," said Wysong. "I look forward to contributing to the growth of our portfolio not only here in the Colorado market but also the surrounding Mountain West region, and serving the diverse financial needs of innovative technology companies throughout their lifecycles."

About Bridge Bank

Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their growth ambitions. Founded in 2001 in Silicon Valley, Bridge Bank offers a better way to bank for small-market and middle-market businesses across many industries, as well as emerging technology companies and the private equity community. Geared to serving both venture-backed and non-venture-backed companies, Bridge Bank delivers a broad scope of financial solutions including growth capital, equipment and working capital credit facilities, sustainable energy project finance, venture debt, treasury management, asset-based lending, SBA and commercial real estate loans, ESOP finance and a full line of international products and services. Based in San Jose, Bridge Bank has eight offices in major markets across the country along with Western Alliance Bank's powerful array of specialized financial services. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation. One of the country's top-performing banking companies, Western Alliance is ranked #1 regional bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence for 2018 and in the top 10 on the Forbes "Best Banks in America" list for four consecutive years, 2016-2019. For more information, visit bridgebank.com.

