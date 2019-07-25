Bridge Bank Welcomes Ryan Dammeyer as Region Leader, Technology Banking Group

"We are very pleased to welcome Ryan to our technology and innovation banking leadership team," said Dan Myers, chief executive officer of Bridge Bank. "He brings a high level of expertise and credibility, along with an extensive referral network, that will truly bolster our capabilities in lending to VC-backed companies, and will significantly enhance our growth on a national scale."

"Joining the Bridge Bank division of Western Alliance Bank is a unique and exciting opportunity, particularly at this time," said Ryan Dammeyer. "Through its continued investments in expanding its presence in the technology and venture banking space, the bank is well positioned to capitalize on the robust Midwest and Northeastern markets. I'm looking forward to participating in that growth, strategy formation and execution." In addition to announcing plans to open a Chicago office, Bridge Bank recently announced new offices and key hires in Seattle and Denver.

Ryan joins Bridge Bank with over 20 years of experience in working with growth companies, including five years as the CFO of a digital marketing solutions company and over a decade working in commercial banking providing both direct and syndicated financing solutions for innovative venture-backed businesses. Most recently, Ryan was the head of the structured finance group for Square 1 Bank, a division of Pacific Western Bank, which focused on the bank's largest and most complex relationships. Prior to that he founded the Midwest office for Square 1 Bank. Earlier in his career, Ryan held various leadership and business development roles at Silicon Valley Bank. He holds a Kelley School of Business Foundations Certificate, a Bachelor of Science in Public Financial Management and a Minor in Economics from Indiana University. He is also a member of the distinguished alumni council.

Ryan Dammeyer can be reached at (312) 371-7542, or rdammeyer@bridgebank.com.

About Bridge Bank

Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their growth ambitions. Founded in 2001 in Silicon Valley, Bridge Bank offers a better way to bank for small-market and middle-market businesses across many industries, as well as emerging technology companies and the private equity community. Geared to serving both venture-backed and non-venture-backed companies, Bridge Bank delivers a broad scope of financial solutions including growth capital, equipment and working capital credit facilities, sustainable energy project finance, venture debt, treasury management, asset-based lending, SBA and commercial real estate loans, ESOP finance and a full line of international products and services. Based in San Jose, Bridge Bank has eight offices in major markets across the country along with Western Alliance Bank's powerful array of specialized financial services. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation. One of the country's top-performing banking companies, Western Alliance is ranked #1 regional bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence for 2018 and in the top 10 on the Forbes "Best Banks in America" list for four consecutive years, 2016-2019. For more information, visit bridgebank.com.

SOURCE Bridge Bank

Related Links

http://www.bridgebank.com

