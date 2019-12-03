Bridge Bank Welcomes Westin Brake to its Equity Fund Resources Group

"I'm excited to join this team of experienced lenders who take a thoughtful approach to providing the best financing options and offer top tier customer service," said Westin Brake, portfolio manager. "The private equity lending space provides excellent growth opportunities and I look forward to the group's continued success."

Westin joins Bridge Bank with seven years of experience in working with PE/VC funds. Most recently, Westin was assistant vice president in Citi Private Bank's Sponsor Finance group. Prior to that, he worked in the Equity Fund Services group at Comerica Bank. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Finance with a Minor in Economics from Western Michigan University's Haworth College of Business.

"Westin has previously worked with several members of our EFR team and I am excited to welcome him," said Guy Simpson, managing director of Bridge Bank's Equity Fund Resources group. "Westin's experience with private equity subscription deals, one of the growing sectors of EFR, will have him hit the ground running."

Westin Brake can be reached at (646) 640-6123, or wbrake@bridgebank.com

About Bridge Bank

Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their growth ambitions. Founded in 2001 in Silicon Valley, Bridge Bank offers a better way to bank for small-market and middle-market businesses across many industries, as well as emerging technology companies and the private equity community. Geared to serving both venture-backed and non-venture-backed companies, Bridge Bank delivers a broad scope of financial solutions including growth capital, equipment and working capital credit facilities, venture debt, treasury management, asset-based lending, SBA and commercial real estate loans, ESOP finance and a full line of international products and services. Based in San Jose, Bridge Bank has 16 offices in major markets across the country along with Western Alliance Bank's powerful array of specialized financial services. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation. One of the country's top-performing banking companies, Western Alliance is ranked #1 regional bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence for 2018 and in the top 10 on the Forbes "Best Banks in America" list for four consecutive years, 2016-2019. For more information, visit bridgebank.com.

SOURCE Bridge Bank

Related Links

http://www.bridgebank.com

