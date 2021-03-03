Bridge Bank's Business Escrow Services Group Launches New Paying Agent Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Bank today announced its Business Escrow Services (BES) group has launched Bridge Bank Gateway, an industry-leading paying agent platform for M&A paying agent services, private placement, performance escrow, indemnification, initial offerings/subscription deposits and project finance escrows.

Bridge Bank Gateway is a sophisticated digital solution that simplifies and accelerates complex M&A transactions with one secure and intuitive digital platform. The single-point information hub provides buyers, sellers and their attorneys with real-time information on document signing and payment status. Accounts can be opened and take in deposits within one business day.

"We have a comprehensive suite of solutions covering both depository services for the proceeds of an M&A transaction and, once ready, distributing those funds through the new, sophisticated platform," said Alex Tsarnas, senior managing director of Business Escrow Services at Bridge Bank. "No longer will those we work with in the innovation ecosystem have to find a third-party to handle these complex transactions. With the Bridge Bank Gateway paying agent platform, BES is a one-stop shop."

Bridge Bank Gateway provides benefits to M&A sellers by simplifying cumbersome and complex processes by improving the accuracy through reduced human error, streamlining pre-merger shareholder votes with built-in voting, tallying and reporting. Additional benefits include shareholders being paid faster and access to tax documents including year-end reports.

Most recently, Bridge Bank announced the launch of its Business Escrow Services group led by Alex Tsarnas, further bolstering its financial services offerings to the investor and legal communities. To learn more, join Bridge Bank's BES and Equity Fund Resources teams in a virtual event with PitchBook Data. The 30-minute event will take a deep dive into private equity activity and buyouts in the New York market. The event will take place on March 24 at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Registration to attend is now open.

Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions. Founded in 2001 in Silicon Valley, Bridge Bank offers a better way to bank for small- to mid-market businesses across many industries, as well as emerging technology companies and the private equity community. Geared to serving both venture-backed and non-venture-backed companies, Bridge Bank delivers a broad scope of financial solutions including capital, equipment and working capital credit facilities, venture debt, treasury management, asset-based lending, SBA and commercial real estate loans, ESOP finance and a full line of international products and services. Based in San Jose, Bridge Bank has 17 offices in major markets across the country along with Western Alliance Bank's powerful array of specialized financial services. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation. One of the country's top-performing banking companies, Western Alliance was #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks in the most recent S&P Global Market Intelligence listing and ranks high on the Forbes "Best Banks in America" list year after year. For more information, visit bridgebank.com.

