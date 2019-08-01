Bridge Bank's Life Sciences Group Expands in Boston, Hires Alex Augustyn

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Bank today announced its Life Sciences Group (LSG) has expanded its presence in Boston by hiring Alex Augustyn as vice president, relationship manager, enabling LSG to strengthen its existing relationships while accelerating the growth of its portfolio in one of the top regions for healthcare innovation. LSG will be housed in the same office as Bridge Bank's Technology Finance Group at 28 State Street, Suite 2301, Boston, MA 02109.

Bridge Bank's Life Sciences Group works with companies nationwide that specialize in biotechnology, medical devices, pharma, and diagnostics/tools in all stages of development. In addition to providing tailored credit solutions, LSG offers the full complement of Bridge Bank's banking products and services, including treasury management and international financial solutions. Launched in 2015, LSG is led by Rob Lake and based in San Diego.

"Boston is considered to be the number one region for the life sciences sector and I am excited for the impact that Alex will have on expanding our presence and capabilities," said Rob Lake, senior vice president and head of Bridge Bank's Life Sciences Group. "We strongly feel that having 'boots on the ground' in this market better enables us to help Boston-based life sciences companies with their financial banking needs and in a concerted effort, to save and improve peoples' lives."

"I look forward to providing flexible financing solutions and exceptional service to innovative life sciences companies to help them grow and achieve valuable milestones," said Alex Augustyn, vice president. "­­­­Bridge Bank's Life Sciences Group is comprised of industry veterans who are dedicated to our clients' success." Prior to joining Bridge Bank, Augustyn served as vice president in the Life Science and Healthcare practice at Silicon Valley Bank where he managed a portfolio of client relationships, underwriting, and business development. Recently, Alex has managed several philanthropic initiatives to raise critical funds for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.

Alex Augustyn can be reached at (617) 995-1322, or alex.augustyn@bridgebank.com.

About Life Sciences Group

Bridge Bank's Life Sciences Group understands the unique challenges and opportunities companies face in bringing their products from lab to market. Whether biotechnology, medical device or pharma, companies benefit from experienced, knowledgeable lenders – along with sophisticated products and services – to help their enterprises succeed. The team provides term and revolving credit facilities to life sciences companies for a variety of purposes, including growth capital, working capital, refinancing, restructuring, recapitalization, as well as mergers and acquisitions. Bridge Bank is a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation, one of the country's top-performing banking companies. Western Alliance is ranked #1 regional bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence for 2018 and in the top 10 on the Forbes "Best Banks in America" list for four consecutive years, 2016-2019. A national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit bridgebank.com.

