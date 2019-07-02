Bridge Biotherapeutics Joins JLABS @ Shanghai, China

SEONGNAM, South Korea, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company, which aims to develop novel therapeutics for areas with high unmet medical needs, announced that the company is a new resident of JLABS @ Shanghai in China, which opened on June 27th.

Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS (JLABS) is a network of open innovation ecosystems, enabling and empowering innovators across a broad healthcare spectrum including pharmaceutical, medical device, consumer and health tech sectors to create and accelerate the delivery of life-saving, life-enhancing health and wellness solutions to patients around the world. JLABS @ Shanghai is the first JLABS site in the Asia-Pacific and the largest in the global JLABS network. The 4,400 square-meter incubator is located in Shanghai's Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park and follows the JLABS no-strings attached model, which means entrepreneurs are free to develop their science while holding on to their intellectual property.

Bridge Biotherapeutics has been preparing for the Phase I study of BBT-401, a potent first-in-class Pellino-1 inhibitor drug candidate, in China. Bridge Biotherapeutics plans to establish and expand robust networks for managing drug development and clinical studies with enabling partners in China, especially enhancing communication with Chinese health authorities.

"As a new resident company of JLABS @ Shanghai, the first Johnson & Johnson incubation center in Asia-Pacific, Bridge Biotherapeutics will keep focused on pursuing additional innovations in therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs, while the company expands its exposure to the biotech ecosystem in the Asia-Pacific region," said James Lee, CEO of Bridge Biotherapeutics.

Prior to joining JLABS @ Shanghai, Bridge Biotherapeutics had been a resident company of JLABS @ TMC located in Houston, Texas in the U.S., which led the first JLABS residency of a Korean biotech.

For More Information

About Bridge Biotherapeutics

Bridge Biotherapeutics is a clinical stage biotech company engaged in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, focusing on therapeutic areas with high unmet needs, such as ulcerative colitis, fibrotic diseases, and cancers. Following its first compound BBT-401, a drug candidate for treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Bridge Biotherapeutics is developing BBT-877 for treatment of various fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). BBT-176, a potent targeted cancer therapy for non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and BBT-931, an immune-oncology therapy, are also in development. Bridge Biotherapeutics is a resident company of JLABS @ Shanghai.

SOURCE Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc.