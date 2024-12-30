Bridge Biotherapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Dec 30, 2024, 10:00 ET

SEONGNAM, South Korea and BOSTON, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Biotherapeutics (KQ288330), a clinical-stage biotech company based in South Korea developing novel drugs for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that James Jungkue Lee, Founder and CEO of Bridge Biotherapeutics, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

Location: Georgian Room (Mezzanine Level) at The Westin St. Francis

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Time: 9:45-10:25 a.m. PST

During the conference, Bridge Biotherapeutics will also meet with potential partners and investors as the Company is looking for Business Development opportunities for further development of BBT-877, a novel drug candidate for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Top-line results from the Phase 2 study of BBT-877 are expected in April 2025.

About Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc., based in the Republic of Korea and the U.S., is a publicly traded, clinical-stage biotech company founded in 2015. Bridge Biotherapeutics is engaged in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, focusing on therapeutic areas with high unmet needs, including fibrotic diseases and cancers. The company is developing BBT-877, a novel autotaxin inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and BBT-207, a potent targeted cancer therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR C797S mutations. Learn more at https://www.bridgebiorx.com/en/.

