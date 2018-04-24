Bridge by Instructure Wins EdTech Digest Cool Tool Award

"Our Bridge learning and talent management platform redefines how employees in corporations and in academic institutions are trained and engage with managers, mentors, and teams, ultimately creating stronger relationships and more successful organizations," said Mitch Benson, senior vice president of product at Instructure. "We are honored to receive this award from EdTech Digest that highlights Bridge's industry-leading innovations."

Bridge is built upon the idea that people who are trained properly and given the support they need will drive company-wide success. Its sleek design, coupled with intuitive features make it easy to use for both administrators and employees. Since Bridge allows administrators to monitor learning and training in real time, managers can update training material on the fly, and provide the guidance employees need in the moment, creating a feedback-rich culture geared toward success. Additionally, Bridge can be used and accessed on any mobile device, enabling employees to access training anywhere.

"Congratulations to the finalists and winners of The EdTech Awards 2018 and may their resolve inspire others," said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest. "Thus, we very proudly recognize, acknowledge, honor, and celebrate the biggest names in edtech – and newer talents shaping the future of edtech."

The EdTech Awards celebrate the work of Bridge and other winners and finalists as innovators, leaders and trendsetters in creating technology that helps educators and corporate educators shape the future. Finalists and winners were selected from thousands of entries. Central to the awards is the indomitable power of the human spirit, and the recognition seeks to honor the often undervalued and overlooked role of education in our world.

ABOUT BRIDGE

Bridge by Instructure is an innovative, outcome-focused talent management suite that empowers businesses to develop their workforce, ensure a better employee experience, and increase employee retention through performance and learning management software. That way, businesses take care of their most valuable asset—their people. Learn more at www.GetBridge.com.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure, Inc. is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that makes software that makes people smarter. With a vision to help maximize the potential of people through technology, Instructure created Canvas, Gauge, Arc and Bridge to enable organizations everywhere to easily develop, deliver and manage engaging face-to-face and online learning experiences. To date, Instructure has connected millions of instructors and learners at more than 3,000 educational institutions and corporations throughout the world. Learn more about Canvas for higher ed and K–12, and Bridge for the corporate market, at www.Instructure.com.

